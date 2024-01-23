Mohamed AbuSamra appointed group chief procurement officer at Point Group

Global marketing services company Point Group has appointed Mohamed AbuSamra as its group chief procurement officer.

Mohamed AbuSamra, newly appointed group chief procurement officer at Point Group

Boasting 23 years of experience in supply chain management, procurement, strategic sourcing, global sourcing, logistics, and operations, AbuSamra holds a master’s in International Transport and Logistics from The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. He is well-equipped to take on the global scope within Point Group, looking after 13 office locations, 26 countries and more than 2,000 clients. He will also serve as a group executive committee member.

Commenting on his appointment, AbuSamra shared: “Point Group is an industry leader in the procurement, management, and delivery of end-to-end marketing solutions across Africa and the Middle East. It prides itself on offering procurement solutions driven by technology and delivering effectiveness and efficiency to provide the strongest ROI for its clients’ marketing investments. I’m excited to be a part of this dynamic business and team.”

Point Group CEO Dermot Latimer expressed: “This appointment is a strategic move that signals our commitment to ensuring the right cultural, experiential, and expertise representation in the executive team. It also positions us to better understand and respond to the unique needs of our markets. Mohamed possesses strong leadership and negotiation skills and is a driving force behind procurement transformation and digitalisation. We look forward to the strategic leadership and operational excellence he promises to bring to the team.”