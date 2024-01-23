Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HOMEMAKERSeMediaBroad MediaMotherland OMNiClockworkBusiness and Arts South AfricaRT7 DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingDash Digital StudioLocation BankOnPoint PRAPO GroupVERVEKLAHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mohamed AbuSamra appointed group chief procurement officer at Point Group

    Issued by Point
    23 Jan 2024
    23 Jan 2024
    Global marketing services company Point Group has appointed Mohamed AbuSamra as its group chief procurement officer.
    Mohamed AbuSamra, newly appointed group chief procurement officer at Point Group
    Mohamed AbuSamra, newly appointed group chief procurement officer at Point Group

    Boasting 23 years of experience in supply chain management, procurement, strategic sourcing, global sourcing, logistics, and operations, AbuSamra holds a master’s in International Transport and Logistics from The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. He is well-equipped to take on the global scope within Point Group, looking after 13 office locations, 26 countries and more than 2,000 clients. He will also serve as a group executive committee member.

    Commenting on his appointment, AbuSamra shared: “Point Group is an industry leader in the procurement, management, and delivery of end-to-end marketing solutions across Africa and the Middle East. It prides itself on offering procurement solutions driven by technology and delivering effectiveness and efficiency to provide the strongest ROI for its clients’ marketing investments. I’m excited to be a part of this dynamic business and team.”

    Point Group CEO Dermot Latimer expressed: “This appointment is a strategic move that signals our commitment to ensuring the right cultural, experiential, and expertise representation in the executive team. It also positions us to better understand and respond to the unique needs of our markets. Mohamed possesses strong leadership and negotiation skills and is a driving force behind procurement transformation and digitalisation. We look forward to the strategic leadership and operational excellence he promises to bring to the team.”

    NextOptions


    Point
    Industry leaders in the procurement, management and delivery of end-to-end marketing solutions across Africa and the Middle East.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz