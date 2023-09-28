Point Group celebrates multiple nominations at the Inaugural Shop! Awards

The Point Group, inclusive of its creative agency, Iconic Collective, is thrilled to announce its shortlisting for several categories in the inaugural Shop! Awards. These nominations underline the Point Group's commitment to driving results through innovative and creative shopper marketing solutions.

Carla Gontier, strategy director at Point Group.

The Shop! Awards have long been celebrated internationally, having run for 65 years; however, this year marks the debut of South Africa’s involvement, allowing brands and agencies in the nation to shine. The awards acknowledge creativity, innovation, and excellence, whether in-store, online or as a part of a broader shopper experience. With its focus on campaigns and programmes that transform shopper behaviour and yield tangible results, these awards are considered the benchmark for success.

Point Group’s nominations at the awards are a testament to its expertise. Iconic Collective’s ‘Voice of Makro’ and ‘Makro Birthday Trolley Dash’ were both nominated in the Digital Campaign category. And it's ‘Makro Black Friday’ campaign was nominated in the Grocery and Shopper Marketing Campaign category. Point Group’s ‘Nestle Dairy Ramadan’ was also nominated in the Grocery and Shopper Marketing Campaign category.

These nominations reflect the consistent calibre of work produced by Point Group and Iconic Collective teams.

In a particularly proud moment for Point, Carla Gontier, strategy director at Point Group, was invited to serve on the jury for the Digital Campaign category at these awards. Gontier commented on this distinction: “It is an honour to be recognised not only for our agency’s work but also to participate in the evaluation of digital innovations in shopper marketing. The campaign nominations underscore our teams’ dedication and innovation, and I am delighted to represent Point Group in this esteemed judging panel.”

The meticulous judging process for these awards involves a multi-stage assessment where entries are evaluated blindly without the entrant's knowledge. This ensures the utmost transparency and integrity in the selection process.

Point Group is filled with anticipation and gratitude as the awards approach, with the finalists being announced on 1 November 2023. These nominations affirm the agency’s hard work, innovation, and dedication to shopper marketing excellence.