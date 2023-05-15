Point Group appoints Dermot Latimer as CEO, paving the way for unprecedented growth

Point Group, a leading marketing solutions provider across Africa and the Middle East, proudly announced the appointment of Dermot Latimer as its new CEO, effective 1 April 2023.

With Point Group's remarkable growth journey expanding beyond print management to encompass complex digital solutions and creative campaigns, Latimer's appointment as CEO marks a strategic milestone for the company.

In 2014, Latimer founded the Iconic Collective business; by 2020, it was acquired by the Point Group. Since then, Latimer has spearheaded the revitalisation of the company's creative and digital divisions, generating sustainable revenue streams and opening doors to new value-proposition opportunities with traditional print management clients.

Group chairman, Ian Russell, expressed his utmost delight in the appointment, emphasising that Latimer's exceptional skills and experience perfectly align with the company's vision for the next growth phase. Latimer's ability to forge client relationships, establish new product offerings, and chart an exciting strategic journey makes him the ideal leader for Point Group's future.

Latimer aims to lead Point Group through unprecedented growth in his new role, leveraging the organisation's unrivalled expertise and unique marketing investment partner solutions. Latimer intends to maximise clients' return on investment by focusing on effectiveness and efficiency while challenging traditional industry mindsets. His fresh perspective aims to bring commercial relevance to advertising, emphasising the importance of delivering impactful results and driving down costs to increase revenue.

Inspired daily by the opportunity to make a difference for staff and clients, Dermot believes the traditional mindset in the industry is no longer sustainable. With Point Group positioned as a marketing investment partner, he champions a client-obsession approach focusing on solving problems and delivering end-to-end solutions, effectively transforming businesses.

Latimer offers valuable advice to aspiring professionals, encouraging them to challenge the status quo fearlessly. Drawing inspiration from Steve Jobs' philosophy of 'poking back,' he emphasises the importance of resilience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of goals. Dermot's achievements are a testament to the power of perseverance and unwavering commitment to success.

As Point Group enters this new era of leadership under Latimer, the company is poised to achieve unprecedented growth, reshape the marketing landscape, and create a lasting impact for its clients and supply-chain partners.