FCB Africa appoints Jacquie Mullany as ECD to head up Cape Town office

31 Jan 2023
Issued by: FCB Africa
FCB Africa is delighted to announce the appointment of Jacquie Mullany as its new executive creative director. Jacquie brings a wealth of skills to the team, a specialist in digital with experience in writing and art direction, will help oversee agency operations in the Cape Town office supported by the Joburg team.
FCB Africa appoints Jacquie Mullany as ECD to head up Cape Town office

As FCB, we pride ourselves on offering 360-degree capabilities to our client partners, and Jacquie's expertise will be a great addition to enhancing our core capabilities in a turbulently shifting advertising and marketing landscape across the country and the globe. Her passion for behavioural science has already had a significant impact on the creative products we produce, helping us to create timeless and timely brands that people love.

“We are thrilled to see an upward vertical movement in our business’ creative leadership. Jacquie’s expertise is a sought-after asset across the FCB family an industry. Her intuitive and data-led leadership, passion for behavioural science and ability to blend traditional and digital mediums seamlessly, make her the perfect fit for our team. We're excited to see the impact her ideas will have on our clients and the industry as a whole" said Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer.

With 19 years of industry experience, Jacquie has worked in both art direction and copywriting roles. She started her career as an ATL conceptual creative, but it was her early adoption of digital in the early 2000s that really set her apart. Now, she approaches ideas with a holistic view, using the entire ecosystem to bring them to life.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Jacquie recently completed studies in Behavioural Economics and Applied Behavioural Sciences, further fueling her curiosity about the human mind. Her work has been recognised at multiple award shows, and she has even had the honour of judging a few of them.

We are ecstatic to have Jacquie join our team and can't wait to see the creative and innovative ideas she brings to the table.

