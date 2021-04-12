Advertising Company news South Africa

Grey Advertising Africa welcomes Lauren Dixon-Paver and Abigail Visser to the Grey wolfpack

12 Apr 2021
Issued by: Grey Africa
Grey Advertising Africa has appointed Lauren Dixon-Paver and Abigail Visser as a multimedia designer and creative: social and content, respectively.
“I’ve already worked with Abi and Lauren for close to two months on a number of projects and I can say with the utmost confidence that they're going to love working at Grey, and that we're going to love having them in our growing team,” comments Jeanette Grove, creative director: content and social.

Lauren Dixon-Paver is a multimedia designer and all-round creative who spends most of her free time doing crafts, watching Drag Race and spending too much time ‘researching’ TikTok. She's into making craft tutorials for YouTube, researching interesting facts for the quiz page she helps run, and will speak at length about why Josie and the Pussycats is the greatest film of all time whenever she gets the chance.
Abigail Visser joins Grey Group as a creative: social and content and has a background in community management. Like the Desmond and the Tutus song, Abi is a Pretoria girl who loves local music and festivals. She has a background in community management, copywriting and creative strategy for some of South Africa's biggest brands, and a passion for replying in gifs.


Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
