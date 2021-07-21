Make a bigger impact with your bite-sized content

702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager.ByEvan-Lee Courie
WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
One of the biggest challenges for marketers or brands when creating content is determining the type and amount of content needed to hook and engage one's audience.
Image supplied
Content atomisation – through deconstructing long-form content or overarching topics into focused, more strategic pieces – allows brands and content creators to unleash brand messages and make a bigger impact, more often.
People want great content experiences from the brands they love, on the platforms that they are most active on. Every time a story is created, we consider the various ways that it can be unbundled, segmented or remixed so that we can make the most out of one broad topic or idea.
Another challenge brands face is getting the right content in front of the right people. There are gigabytes of content being published on the internet every minute, and thousands of brands use similar tactics to compete for the same digital real estate. Stand-alone content pieces fall off news feeds and fade away from stories and streaming sites quicker than what it took you to put it together.
Atomising your content allows you to be smarter in your content marketing approach, so that you deliver content that satisfies audience desires, needs and wants.
You shouldn’t be restricting your content to a single website, social network or post. Publishing atomic content and sharing it across multiple channels and in different formats, unleashes your brand to make a bigger impact, more often.
The idea is to serialise content – packaging it into smaller sizes of content and frequently publishing it to audiences over a longer period of time. This gives it the mileage and longevity needed to keep users interested and engaged.
Not every piece of content fits every platform, however. Certain ideas and topics are more suited to certain platforms.
If you’re launching a new product for example, a blog article and a Facebook timeline post might not do it justice. Use the features of Instagram stories to share sneak-peeks and exciting features, and release a launch video on YouTube and publish a press statement so that it gets picked up by media houses and influencers. Basically, be sure to give it legs and let it go viral!
When done right, atomised content can provide the following benefits:
Amplify your brand voice with consistent messaging across different formats, platforms and channels
Maximise your return on investment in terms of the resources used to craft authentic content
Increase your Google ranking by appealing to search engines with unique, high-quality content
Increase online engagement by providing audiences with nuggets of relevant and engaging content (rather than expecting them to watch or read long-form pieces)
Increase conversion opportunities by casting your net far and wide with multiple content pieces
Create great user experiences and customer paths for customers to follow on the platforms that they are most active
Next time you want to share an update on your socials, launch a brand awareness campaign, or increase new business leads, atomise the hell out of your content, make a bigger bang and keep users coming back for more by feeding them with bite-sized content.
About the author
Sylvia Zanetti is managing director at Stratitude, a full-service marketing agency.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.