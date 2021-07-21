Make a bigger impact with your bite-sized content

One of the biggest challenges for marketers or brands when creating content is determining the type and amount of content needed to hook and engage one's audience.

You shouldn’t be restricting your content to a single website, social network or post. Publishing atomic content and sharing it across multiple channels and in different formats, unleashes your brand to make a bigger impact, more often.

Moving to Content as a Service (CaaS) Marketers are seeking innovative ways to get the right content in front of potential customers and to manage the increasing number of digital touchpoints throughout the customer journey...

Amplify your brand voice with consistent messaging across different formats, platforms and channels



Maximise your return on investment in terms of the resources used to craft authentic content



Increase your Google ranking by appealing to search engines with unique, high-quality content



Increase online engagement by providing audiences with nuggets of relevant and engaging content (rather than expecting them to watch or read long-form pieces)



Increase conversion opportunities by casting your net far and wide with multiple content pieces



Create great user experiences and customer paths for customers to follow on the platforms that they are most active

Content atomisation – through deconstructing long-form content or overarching topics into focused, more strategic pieces – allows brands and content creators to unleash brand messages and make a bigger impact, more often.People want great content experiences from the brands they love, on the platforms that they are most active on. Every time a story is created, we consider the various ways that it can be unbundled, segmented or remixed so that we can make the most out of one broad topic or idea.Another challenge brands face is getting the right content in front of the right people. There are gigabytes of content being published on the internet every minute, and thousands of brands use similar tactics to compete for the same digital real estate. Stand-alone content pieces fall off news feeds and fade away from stories and streaming sites quicker than what it took you to put it together.Atomising your content allows you to be smarter in your content marketing approach, so that you deliver content that satisfies audience desires, needs and wants.The idea is to serialise content – packaging it into smaller sizes of content and frequently publishing it to audiences over a longer period of time. This gives it the mileage and longevity needed to keep users interested and engaged.Not every piece of content fits every platform, however. Certain ideas and topics are more suited to certain platforms.If you’re launching a new product for example, a blog article and a Facebook timeline post might not do it justice. Use the features of Instagram stories to share sneak-peeks and exciting features, and release a launch video on YouTube and publish a press statement so that it gets picked up by media houses and influencers. Basically, be sure to give it legs and let it go viral!When done right, atomised content can provide the following benefits:Next time you want to share an update on your socials, launch a brand awareness campaign, or increase new business leads, atomise the hell out of your content, make a bigger bang and keep users coming back for more by feeding them with bite-sized content.