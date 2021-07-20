WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-5

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Newsmaker: Mzo Jojwana takes on role as 702 station manager
    702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • Covid-19 Ters applications re-open
    Workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations since March 2021 will once again be able to claim from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
  • Toyota might stop investing in South Africa after KZN violence - UPDATE
    Toyota said it's unsure about continuing investment in KwaZulu-Natal and the country and that it's worried about the violence in the province.
  • Property Practitioners Act: Obligations on property practitioners
    What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force. By Justine Krige
Show more
RHM POS-6

Automotive jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-7
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-8

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-9
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-10

Subscribe to industry newsletters

WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome

20 Jul 2021
WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.

"Apart from cementing our presence in northern Johannesburg, we are confident this growth path will have a positive impact on the economy. We have always been proud of our roots and this next step in our expansion plan demonstrates our commitment to the South African car market, which has significant growth potential,” said WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt.

The Dome was originally intended to be a permanent motor showroom, allowing people to view and test drive a variety of vehicle brands under one roof. However, this never materialised and it became a multi-purpose entertainment venue over the years.

Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold

RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space...

9 hours ago


Van der Walt says WeBuyCars is now able to finally realise the original vision that was held for the Dome and develop it into one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world. The Dome will be able to store approximately 1,500 vehicles, providing customers with an enticing experience of vehicle choices along with the fascinating design and layout of the Dome.

WeBuyCars currently has eight branches located nationally, of which four are in Gauteng. The newest branch, in Germiston, launched in June 2021. With an existing Johannesburg South branch and a brand-new Germiston branch, WeBuyCars says the location and size of the new dealership will deliver unrivalled convenience, value and selection to customers.

"We will be taking on the project of developing the Dome into one of the world’s biggest, and possibly, most impressive second-hand car dealerships. The official opening date of the new branch is still to be announced," said WeBuyCars.
Comment

Read more: car dealership, Ticketpro Dome, WeBuyCars, Faan van der Walt

Related

#BehindtheBrandManager: Tracey Turner of Ticketpro Dome on embracing digital in the live events space26 Apr 2021
RX AfricaGet back to business with the Ticketpro Dome7 Apr 2021
Optimize AgencyBig boost for KG Montjane as Macsteel donates custom wheelchair23 Feb 2021
Ticketpro Dome introduces Hybrid Studio in light of Covid-199 Dec 2020
RX AfricaReed Exhibitions South Africa walks away with 25 wins at the Roar Awards7 Feb 2020
Atterbury develops new 13,500m² showroom for WeBuyCars30 Jan 2020
Why you might just buy your next car in a shopping centre24 Jul 2018
Katy Perry adds an extra date to SA tour14 Mar 2018
Let's do Biz