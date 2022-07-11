EML Payments announces new MD and CEO appointment

Global technology company EML Payments is delighted to welcome Emma Shand as managing director and chief executive officer, effective immediately. This follows the resignation of Tom Cregan.

Source: Supplied. Managing director and chief executive officer of EML Payments.

Peter Martin, EML's chairman, said: ''This is an exciting time of opportunity for EML, and Emma has an ideal set of attributes to lead the company into the future. Emma will provide highly professional leadership through a period of very rapid change.''

Shand is a highly successful executive with 25 years' global experience in technology, capital markets and diversified financial services across 30 countries. This includes more than 16 years in senior-management roles with US-based market leader Nasdaq.

Shand has deep executive experience in various operating and technology environments and diverse cultural settings. She has worked within highly regulated markets, governments and disruptive companies across various sectors. In light of EML Payments' significant European business, Shand will dedicate substantive time and presence in Europe.

Initiating complex, transformational change

Martin added: ''Emma has served as an EML Board of Directors' member since September 2021. She brings a deep appreciation of the exciting growth opportunities ahead for EML in a world rapidly transitioning to digital payments. Importantly, she has a very impressive track record initiating and overseeing complex, transformational change.''

Shand said: ''I've been very impressed by the dedication and commitment of the EML team and I am incredibly excited to lead EML's pursuit of payments innovation, integrity and delivery of outstanding payment experiences to our global customers.''

Martin added: ''We all owe a real vote of thanks to Cregan, who has been an integral part of the EML growth story for over a decade. He has tirelessly led the company from a small technology business in Australia to a diversified payments leader operating in 32 countries.

"EML has been an exciting growth story of rapid international expansion, not without its challenges. Without Tom's deep payments knowledge, drive and commitment, EML would not be what it is today.''