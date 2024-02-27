Urban Foods expands its footprint in 2024

Urban Foods, a trailblazer in the hospitality industry with 13 years of dedicated service, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new branch in Durban. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to uphold its commitment to providing top-quality fresh produce to a diverse clientele.

Founded in 2010, Urban Foods has become synonymous with excellence in sourcing and delivering the finest ingredients to renowned restaurants and emerging culinary talents. The company's dedication to punctual deliveries ensures that customers experience the epitome of freshness in every culinary creation.

Urban Foods' decision to expand into Durban is driven by several strategic goals:

1. National supply excellence: Urban Foods has always aimed for a national presence to enhance its supply chain capabilities. With branches in the three main metropolitan areas, the company can source the best products at the most competitive prices, ensuring consistent supply across regions.

2. Optimised stock movement: Operating in multiple metropolitan areas allows Urban Foods to efficiently move stock between branches, guaranteeing a steady supply even in areas facing shortages of specific products. This flexibility is key to meeting the dynamic demands of the culinary industry.

3. Catering to corporate and franchise needs: The expansion enables Urban Foods to offer large-scale catering services to corporate clients, hotels, and restaurant franchise groups. National supply, pricing, and standardised quality are now at the forefront of the company's offerings, ensuring reliability and excellence for its valued clients.

4. GFSI certified branches: By obtaining Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) certification for its national branches, Urban Foods takes a proactive step in alleviating concerns for its national customers. The certification reflects the company's commitment to the highest standards of food safety and quality.

5. Facilitating cross-border supply and export: Urban Foods' national presence positions it strategically for long-term goals, including cross-border supply and export opportunities. The expansion into Durban aligns with the company's vision for broader market reach and global partnerships.

6. Ambitious growth objectives: With a growth target of 30% per annum, Urban Foods is poised to achieve its ambitious objectives through strategic expansions, ensuring it remains a leader in the culinary supply industry.

The grand opening in Durban promises to showcase Urban Foods' commitment to excellence, innovation, and the culinary arts.

Urban Foods continues to redefine culinary experiences for its diverse clientele. For more information, visit https://www.urbanfoods.co.za/.