    UN earmarks $100m for poorly funded humanitarian crises

    By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
    21 Feb 2024
    The United Nations said on Tuesday it was allocating $100m to support poorly funded humanitarian crises in seven countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sudan and Syria.
    Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo are among poorly-funded humanitarian crises for which the United Nations on Tuesday said it was allocating $100m - one of the lowest amounts released from its Central Emergency Response Fund in recent years. Image source: Reuters
    Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo are among poorly-funded humanitarian crises for which the United Nations on Tuesday said it was allocating $100m - one of the lowest amounts released from its Central Emergency Response Fund in recent years. Image source: Reuters

    The funding, drawn from the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), is among the smallest in recent years as aid organisations are grappling to attract donations amid a flurry of humanitarian crises.

    "This reflects the reduced funding that CERF received in 2023, its lowest since 2018, and the dire reality that donor funding is failing to keep up with soaring humanitarian needs," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which manages the emergency fund, said in a statement.

    File photo: Afghan nationals rest at a camp after returning from Pakistan at the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, 14 November 2023. Abdul Khaliq Sediqi/International Rescue Committee (IRC)/ Handout via Reuters/ File photo
    Humanitarian crises will worsen in 2024 - International Rescue Committee

      18 Dec 2023

    Global aid needs reached a high of almost nearly $57bn in 2023 as conflicts, including the war between Israel and Hamas, erupted around the globe, according to OCHA.

    It said last month that the disparity between financial needs and resources had reached an unprecedented level of $35bn in unmet appeals for financial support.

    In addition to the DRC, Sudan and Syria, the emergency fund allocation will also be used to fund the crisis response in Chad, Niger, Lebanon and Honduras.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

    Let's do Biz