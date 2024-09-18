TNPA installs new mooring units at Cape Town, Ngqura ports

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has acquired six new hydraulic shore tension units for the Cape Town and Ngqura ports, aimed at addressing shipping and cargo-handling delays caused by long waves.

From the 52 units procured by TNPA in September 2023, this batch brings the total number of mooring units delivered to 12 and adds to the eight that were installed in the Cape Town and Ngqura ports before this acquisition. The timely delivery solidifies the execution of the Transnet Recovery Plan, which aims to improve operational efficiencies and increase the value of service to customers.

New units to counter weather delays

Shipping and cargo handling operations at the Cape Town and Ngqura ports are often impacted by strong winds reaching 35 to 50 knots and high sea swells exceeding 3.5 meters. Such inclement weather conditions cause operational and safety disruptions leading to delays in vessel movements.

A hydraulic tension mooring unit is a system placed on the quayside to ensure the safety of docked vessels by mitigating the severity of long-wave effects on vessels. The benefits include minimised downtime and safety incidents during operations.

Commenting on the delivery as one of the shipping lines that are benefiting from the installed shore tensions, national operations manager at CMA CGM South Africa, Leon Reddy, says: "The introduction of the shore tension units at the Port of Cape Town has significantly improved our vessel operations. With the ability to keep our vessels stable and secure alongside the berth, we have seen a notable reduction in vessel movement and ranging.

"This has resulted in increased container productivity and reduced port stay times, leading to improved overall efficiency and reduced costs. We support TNPA's initiative to invest in additional shore tension units and look forward to continued cooperation to enhance port operations."

TNPA has procured 52 shore tension units with an allocation of 16 units for the Port of Cape Town with six delivered, 14 for the Port of Durban, eight for the Port of Port Elizabeth, six for the Port of Ngqura with all six delivered, four for the Port of Saldanha and four for the Port of Richards Bay. The phased delivery of the rest of the units will be completed by early 2025.