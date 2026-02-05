The R11.5m sale that signals Cape Town's luxury property boom

A grand Victorian residence in Lynfrae has made headlines with a record-breaking sale of R11.535 m, eclipsing the suburb’s previous R9 m benchmark and highlighting the surging demand for luxury homes in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs.

Source: Supplied.

Facilitated by Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty, the transaction underscores a broader trend in the city’s premium property market, where fully renovated, character-rich family homes in coveted locations are attracting unprecedented premiums.

Beyond setting a local record, the sale signals Lynfrae’s emergence as a top choice for affluent young families seeking lifestyle, space, and investment value, reinforcing Cape Town’s enduring appeal to high-end buyers.

According to Lia Rattle, area specialist for Claremont and Lynfrae at Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty, Lynfrae has undergone a remarkable transformation. “It has become very sought-after by affluent young families, even surpassing areas like Rondebosch for the 30-45 age group,” says Rattle.

“The streets are lined with nannies taking children to parks and schools. We are inundated with inquiries and have lists of ready buyers, but there is a serious lack of stock.”

Rattle attributes the Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty’s local success in securing listings to deep community ties. “We live in or near the area, so we are visible and present, which helps engender the relationships needed to access these coveted properties.”

The demand is fuelled in part by returning South Africans from abroad.

“A lot of our buyers are coming from the UK, Canada, and elsewhere, bringing foreign currency. They are seeking our lifestyle, family support, and the ability to afford larger properties,” she adds. “That said, there’s still a groundswell of semigration from Gauteng and KZN.”

Renovation drives demand

The suburb is characterised primarily by single-family homes, with a growing trend of extensive renovations and selective redevelopment.

“Prices have gone up exponentially, now typically ranging from R6m to R9m,” notes Rattle. Young families and investors are actively modernising homes, prioritising contemporary finishes, indoor-outdoor flow, and covered patios.

“Buyers overwhelmingly want a move-in ready, renovated house with good flow and outdoor living spaces, and those properties get snapped up immediately,” Rattle explains.

Developer activity is also rising, with some purchasing older homes, undertaking major renovations, and achieving significant resale profits within a short timeframe. This dynamic contributes to the suburb’s rapid price appreciation.

Source: Supplied.

Victorian luxury redefined

The record-setting property itself is a 512m² double-storey Victorian on a 1,072m² stand, described by Rattle as “a hidden gem tucked away in the heart of suburbia”.

It perfectly aligns with market desires, blending period charm – like original marble flooring, pressed ceilings, and fireplaces – with modern comforts and expansive living areas.

The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple reception rooms, a pyjama lounge, a sauna, and a potential flatlet.

Outdoors, a private garden, pool, and patio cater to entertainment, while exceptional parking for over 12 vehicles adds practicality.

Rattle says the sellers, a family who lived there for nearly 20 years, are relocating out of Cape Town. The buyers are a mature couple from Johannesburg.

“This sale is a clear indicator of Lynfrae’s elevated status and the relentless demand in the upper segments of the Cape Town market,” Rattle notes.

“The transaction shows just why the robust Cape Town property market continues to outperform other major metros in both sales volume and price growth.”

Source: Supplied.

Cape Town performs

Her words are echoed by Claude McKirby, co-principal of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs.

“Cape Town’s property market in 2025 solidified its status as one of South Africa’s most resilient and desirable investment landscapes, with the southern suburbs continuing to lead the charge in terms of sustained demand and price appreciation.

“Despite ongoing national economic pressures, the market was characterised by a persistent shortage of high-quality inventory, particularly in sought-after family suburbs like Newlands, Bishopscourt, and Constantia.

"This scarcity, driven by a combination of semigration and a strong local ‘downsizer’ market, created a competitive environment where well-priced, secure properties often attracted multiple offers and sold swiftly at, or above, asking prices.”

McKirby says in the southern suburbs specifically, the year saw a definitive trend towards property consolidation, with buyers demonstrating a clear willingness to pay a premium for homes that offered space, security, and superior lifestyle amenities.

Source: Supplied.

“What we witnessed in 2025 was a market running on two key fuels: semigration and the ‘rightsizing’ of local empty-nesters. The demand is overwhelmingly for turnkey, low-maintenance properties in prime, secure pockets.

"While the upper end remained active, the most intense competition was in the R3m to R8m bracket, where stock levels simply could not keep pace with buyer interest.

“That said, the luxury market has also been soaring, with higher demand than we’ve seen in years.”

McKirby says looking ahead to 2026, the expectation is for a continuation of the current trajectory, albeit at a potentially more measured pace of growth.

“We anticipate the market will remain firmly in sellers’ favour, but with a slight recalibration as interest rates and the cost of living continue to impact affordability thresholds.

“The southern suburbs will likely see sustained demand, but a critical focus will be on accurate, market-related pricing from the outset. New developments offering security and convenience will gain further traction, while the premium for fully off-grid, sustainable homes is expected to increase even further, defining the next phase of value in this coveted region.”