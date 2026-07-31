Sentech connects Southern Africa to Namibia's premier pageant weekend

Sentech is proud to partner with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to bring the excitement and elegance of Namibia's most prestigious beauty pageants to audiences across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Through Sentech's satellite broadcast network, viewers across the region will be able to watch the Miss Teen Namibia 2026 and Miss Namibia 2026 pageants live on NBC1, while audiences can also stream both events live on Freevision Play, Sentech's digital streaming platform.

The live broadcasts will take place as follows:

31 July 2026 – Miss Teen Namibia



– Miss Teen Namibia 1 August 2026 – Miss Namibia

The partnership underscores Sentech's commitment to connecting communities across the region by enabling seamless, high-quality content distribution through its robust broadcast infrastructure and digital platforms.

These celebrated pageants showcase not only beauty and elegance but also the talent, leadership and aspirations of Namibia's young women, providing an opportunity for viewers throughout Southern Africa to share in one of the country's biggest cultural and entertainment events.

"Sentech remains committed to connecting Africa through innovative digital broadcasting solutions that make premium content accessible to audiences wherever they are," said Penny Ntuli, (head of brand and communications) at Sentech. "Our partnership with NBC demonstrates the power of collaboration in extending the reach of significant regional events while providing viewers with greater choice through both traditional broadcasting and digital streaming."

Audiences are encouraged to tune in on NBC1 across the SADC region or stream the pageants live on Freevision Play.

For live streaming, visit www.freevisionplay.co.za.



