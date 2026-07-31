Sentech connects Southern Africa to Namibia's premier pageant weekend
Through Sentech's satellite broadcast network, viewers across the region will be able to watch the Miss Teen Namibia 2026 and Miss Namibia 2026 pageants live on NBC1, while audiences can also stream both events live on Freevision Play, Sentech's digital streaming platform.
The live broadcasts will take place as follows:
- 31 July 2026 – Miss Teen Namibia
- 1 August 2026 – Miss Namibia
The partnership underscores Sentech's commitment to connecting communities across the region by enabling seamless, high-quality content distribution through its robust broadcast infrastructure and digital platforms.
These celebrated pageants showcase not only beauty and elegance but also the talent, leadership and aspirations of Namibia's young women, providing an opportunity for viewers throughout Southern Africa to share in one of the country's biggest cultural and entertainment events.
"Sentech remains committed to connecting Africa through innovative digital broadcasting solutions that make premium content accessible to audiences wherever they are," said Penny Ntuli, (head of brand and communications) at Sentech. "Our partnership with NBC demonstrates the power of collaboration in extending the reach of significant regional events while providing viewers with greater choice through both traditional broadcasting and digital streaming."
Audiences are encouraged to tune in on NBC1 across the SADC region or stream the pageants live on Freevision Play.
For live streaming, visit www.freevisionplay.co.za.
- Sentech connects Southern Africa to Namibia's premier pageant weekend31 Jul 16:14
- Sentech appoints Flenk Mnisi as chief operating officer25 May 12:03
- Sentech, MDDA and GCIS parter to drive digital transformation in community media14 May 11:55
- Sentech expands Freevision Play as Afree TV launches platform06 May 11:37
- Sentech supports youth empowerment at Empowa Youth Week in Sebokeng22 Apr 14:15