SAIMI CEO Odwa Mtati calls for collaborative Oceans Economy strategy

Speaking at the Oceans Economy conference held on 22 May 2024, Mtati said collaboration and partnerships are key to the success of implementation of such a strategy.
"Key national strategies have been developed to support the sector - Industrial Action Plan, Comprehensive Maritime Transport Policy (CMTP), Operation Phakisa (Oceans Economy), Provincial Oceans Economy Frameworks, and the draft Oceans Economy Masterplan. From its 2014 launch, Operation Phakisa has provided a blueprint for the development of an overarching oceans economy strategy. Taking into account trends and developments globally and locally, the Masterplan is expected to encourage further sector growth, investment, job creation and enhance competitiveness within SA's oceans economy based on social compacting," said Mtati.
As he outlined the role of SAIMI, Mtati said collaboration and partnerships were key to the success of the implementation of the proposed Oceans Economy Masterplan.
SAIMI, whose role is implementing interventions to bridge the skills gaps in the maritime sector by facilitating co-ordination between industry, educators, training providers and government entities, has a network of partnerships, and works in collaboration with various organisations some of which are maritime companies, research institutions, training providers, international maritime organisations, local NGO’s, community groups, industry experts, and academic leaders.
Mtati said government efforts to promote the Oceans Economy sector started around 2011, with Operation Phakisa (Oceans Economy) being launched in 2014. The key objectives of Operation Phakisa are facilitating economic growth acceleration by boosting the maritime sector's contribution to the GDP, generating employment opportunities, enhancing education and training in maritime disciplines to empower the youth and previously disadvantages communities, research and innovation, and ensuring growth in the sector. It also promotes inclusivity, and aims at benefitting all from the sustainable use of the ocean.
"Operation Phakisa succeeded in creating and raising awareness about the oceans economy and its potential. It also promotes the spirit of acceleration in delivery and doing " business unusual" and creating opportunities for collaboration," said Mtati.
He mentioned technological advances, environmental sustainability, global trade shifts, infrastructure development, education, training and workforce dynamics, including regulatory changes and changes in economic environment as the seven key drivers of change for the Ocean economy.
"These drivers," said Mtati, "amongst others, collectively impact on the future of the sector leading towards greater efficiency, technological adaptation and sustainability."
With some of its initiatives already fully operational and some in various stages of implementation, SAIMI has paved a path, and continues to do so, for the successful implementation of Operation Phakisa (Oceans Economy) through the mandate drawn from DHET to coordinate the education and skills development work streams. The outcomes are tangible and there to be seen.
Some of these major initiatives undertaken by SAIMI are:
Mtati said as a direct outcome of Operation Phakisa, SAIMI is driving the enhancement of South Africa's capacity for maritime skills development, education, research and innovation which is needed to support the achievement of plans for the Oceans Economy growth.
He said the success of the implementation of the Oceans Economy Strategy will depend on: