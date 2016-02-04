SAIMI CEO Odwa Mtati calls for collaborative Oceans Economy strategy

The South African International Maritime Institute (SAIMI) chief executive officer, Odwa Mtati, says there is need for an Oceans Economy Strategy which will encourage further growth, investment, job creation and enhance competitiveness within the sector.

Speaking at the Oceans Economy conference held on 22 May 2024, Mtati said collaboration and partnerships are key to the success of implementation of such a strategy.

"Key national strategies have been developed to support the sector - Industrial Action Plan, Comprehensive Maritime Transport Policy (CMTP), Operation Phakisa (Oceans Economy), Provincial Oceans Economy Frameworks, and the draft Oceans Economy Masterplan. From its 2014 launch, Operation Phakisa has provided a blueprint for the development of an overarching oceans economy strategy. Taking into account trends and developments globally and locally, the Masterplan is expected to encourage further sector growth, investment, job creation and enhance competitiveness within SA's oceans economy based on social compacting," said Mtati.

As he outlined the role of SAIMI, Mtati said collaboration and partnerships were key to the success of the implementation of the proposed Oceans Economy Masterplan.

SAIMI, whose role is implementing interventions to bridge the skills gaps in the maritime sector by facilitating co-ordination between industry, educators, training providers and government entities, has a network of partnerships, and works in collaboration with various organisations some of which are maritime companies, research institutions, training providers, international maritime organisations, local NGO’s, community groups, industry experts, and academic leaders.

Mtati said government efforts to promote the Oceans Economy sector started around 2011, with Operation Phakisa (Oceans Economy) being launched in 2014. The key objectives of Operation Phakisa are facilitating economic growth acceleration by boosting the maritime sector's contribution to the GDP, generating employment opportunities, enhancing education and training in maritime disciplines to empower the youth and previously disadvantages communities, research and innovation, and ensuring growth in the sector. It also promotes inclusivity, and aims at benefitting all from the sustainable use of the ocean.

"Operation Phakisa succeeded in creating and raising awareness about the oceans economy and its potential. It also promotes the spirit of acceleration in delivery and doing " business unusual" and creating opportunities for collaboration," said Mtati.

He mentioned technological advances, environmental sustainability, global trade shifts, infrastructure development, education, training and workforce dynamics, including regulatory changes and changes in economic environment as the seven key drivers of change for the Ocean economy.

"These drivers," said Mtati, "amongst others, collectively impact on the future of the sector leading towards greater efficiency, technological adaptation and sustainability."

With some of its initiatives already fully operational and some in various stages of implementation, SAIMI has paved a path, and continues to do so, for the successful implementation of Operation Phakisa (Oceans Economy) through the mandate drawn from DHET to coordinate the education and skills development work streams. The outcomes are tangible and there to be seen.

Some of these major initiatives undertaken by SAIMI are:

The creation of a maritime skills knowledge base which has culminated in skills audits in various sectors such as aquaculture, small harbour, marine manufacturing, oil and gas, marine protection and oceans governance, fisheries and marine transport. This will culminate in the development of a framework for the supply and demand for skills in the maritime sector.

The promotion of maritime research and innovation which has resulted in the creation of a marine research and knowledge management roadmap. The roadmap has paved the way leading to research in marine information technology, maritime indigenous knowledge systems, oil and gas alternative energy, ocean governance, maritime economics and the promotion of small enterprises participating in the Oceans Economy.

Skills, education and training co-ordination which has given rise to the setting up of the National Seafarer Development Programme to promote seafarer development in the country, supporting maritime qualification and curriculum development, supporting the accreditation process of aquaculture demonstration centres, as well as the training of skippers, small scale fisheries, Local Economic Development officials and traditional leaders, amongst others.

Capacity building: maritime bursary schemes and post-doc grants were introduced, capacitation of TVET colleges to offer maritime qualifications, and emerging researchers have also been given support as part of research building capacity for the maritime sector.

Maritime advocacy: work done includes the definition and measurement the size of the Oceans Economy, maritime awareness programmes, the promotion of the Oceans Economy programmes in coastal cities including proposed development of frameworks for such, and participating in the development of an Oceans Economy Masterplan process.

Mtati said as a direct outcome of Operation Phakisa, SAIMI is driving the enhancement of South Africa's capacity for maritime skills development, education, research and innovation which is needed to support the achievement of plans for the Oceans Economy growth.

He said the success of the implementation of the Oceans Economy Strategy will depend on:

Early identification of challenges and the proposition of solutions



The implementation of plans and the identification of tools and the guidance on how to apply them to build capacity and open new frontiers



Expanding people's horizons and inspiring confidence to own and drive the process for effective execution, including the identification of champions, and lastly and most importantly, collaboration and partnerships of all role-players.



