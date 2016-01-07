Logistics & Transport Section
Logistics & Transport Company news South Africa

    SAHHA Conference 2024: Exciting programme gighlights revealed

    Issued by SAHHA Conference
    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    With the SAHHA Conference just around the corner, anticipation is building for this landmark event in the Heavy Haul industry. Taking place from 26 to 29 August 2024 at the Emperors Palace Conference Centre, the conference will explore the theme "Positioning Heavy Haul for Success - from Pit to Port." Attendees can look forward to a dynamic programme packed with insightful sessions, expert speakers, and invaluable networking opportunities.
    SAHHA Conference 2024: Exciting programme gighlights revealed

    The SAHHA Conference promises to be an unmissable event, offering a comprehensive programme that addresses both the Strategic and Technical aspects of the Heavy Haul logistics value chain. A pre-conference one-day technical workshop titled “From Cradle to Grave- Fundamentals of Heavy Haul Railway Asset Management” will kickstart the SAHHA Conference on 26 August 2024. This workshop will provide deep insights into asset management in Heavy Haul operations.

    The main conference opening day will focus on laying the groundwork for successful rail reform implementation. Key highlights include an in-depth look at the National Freight Logistics Roadmap. The second day will tackle pressing challenges and emerging opportunities in the freight logistics sector. A panel on Sustainable Heavy Haul will discuss leveraging local and global best practices.

    The final day will feature Think Tank sessions designed to promote collaboration and partnership within the industry. Throughout the second and final days of the conference, technical papers will be presented, covering a range of topics including rail infrastructure, operations, manufacturing, and security. The conference will close with a session dedicated to outlining future strategic directions and next steps for the Heavy Haul industry. Attendees can also explore exhibitions showcasing the latest innovations and solutions in the Heavy Haul industry throughout the conference.

    Attendees of the SAHHA Conference will have numerous opportunities to network, connect, and celebrate excellence in the industry through the planned evening programmes.

    Join industry leaders and experts as they share knowledge, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities for positioning Heavy Haul for success from Pit to Port.

    For more information about the SAHHA Conference, registration, exhibition and sponsorship, please visit www.sahhaconf.co.za.

    SAHHA Conference
    The South African Heavy Haul Association (SAHHA) is the only association that provides a platform for promoting Heavy Haul excellence in South Africa and serves as a channel for sharing global best practices. SAHHA is the chapter of the over 43-year-old International Heavy Haul Association.
