SABC clarifies news independence amid viral FlySafair video uproar

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has addressed a controversial video circulating on social media, featuring one of its staff members on South African airline, FlySafair.

In the Boxing Day footage, the individual appears intoxicated and is seen demanding to be served alcohol while mentioning the SABC and claiming the incident would be covered on SABC News.

WATCH: Nobuntu Mkhize’s recent outburst during a flight, where she referred to herself as an "ANC b**tch" questioning the flight attendant about her father, has sparked widespread public interest. In response, the SABC has released a statement distancing itself from the incident. pic.twitter.com/lvIxub9bnf — The Political Playground ⚫⚪ (@ThePPLiveSA) December 29, 2024

In its official statement, the SABC expressed regret over the incident and reiterated its commitment to upholding the values of respect and integrity. The broadcaster also clarified that editorial decisions for SABC News are made independently in the newsroom, guided by the organisation's Editorial Code, and not influenced by non-editorial staff.

FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gorden stated that the woman was handed over to police upon the plane's arrival in Cape Town.

He added that the woman was successfully restrained with assistance from other passengers.

In some of the videos circulating on social media, the individual asks if airline staff know who her father is and refers to herself as an “ANC B*tch”.

The ANC has distanced itself from the individual, calling her behaviour unacceptable.

“The ANC categorically distances itself from such behaviour, which is contrary to the values and principles of our movement.

“Regardless of whether this individual is a member of the ANC, we unequivocally state that no person has the right to behave in such an unacceptable manner, and certainly not while misusing the good name of the ANC,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.