Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Gagasi FMRed & YellowAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingJoe PublicPrimedia BroadcastingDarkMatterTQ GroupHuman8Matte BLKMachine_MultiChoiceDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SABC clarifies news independence amid viral FlySafair video uproar

    29 Dec 2024
    29 Dec 2024
    The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has addressed a controversial video circulating on social media, featuring one of its staff members on South African airline, FlySafair.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    In the Boxing Day footage, the individual appears intoxicated and is seen demanding to be served alcohol while mentioning the SABC and claiming the incident would be covered on SABC News.

    In its official statement, the SABC expressed regret over the incident and reiterated its commitment to upholding the values of respect and integrity. The broadcaster also clarified that editorial decisions for SABC News are made independently in the newsroom, guided by the organisation's Editorial Code, and not influenced by non-editorial staff.

    FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gorden stated that the woman was handed over to police upon the plane's arrival in Cape Town.

    He added that the woman was successfully restrained with assistance from other passengers.

    In some of the videos circulating on social media, the individual asks if airline staff know who her father is and refers to herself as an “ANC B*tch”.

    The ANC has distanced itself from the individual, calling her behaviour unacceptable.

    “The ANC categorically distances itself from such behaviour, which is contrary to the values and principles of our movement.
    “Regardless of whether this individual is a member of the ANC, we unequivocally state that no person has the right to behave in such an unacceptable manner, and certainly not while misusing the good name of the ANC,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

    Read more: SABC, ANC, flight, FlySAFair
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz