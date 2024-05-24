QFZ and FedEx partner on new logistics facility in Qatar

Qatar's Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pave the way for setting up a regional logistics facility within Qatar's free zones. The facility, under the company's FedEx's Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage division, will be situated in Ras Bufontas Free Zone and will feature a cutting-edge logistics office.

Source: Supplied | Patrick Moebel, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics and Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ Authority

Located at the heart of the Gulf at the intersection of three continents, and with access to 60% of the world’s population within eight hours of flying time and five days of sailing time, the freight and logistics market in Qatar has been growing steadily. This along with the continued expansion of air and seaports is positioning Qatar to be a logistics leader.

Facilitating global cargo transition

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohammed H. F. Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and Patrick Moebel, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics, in a ceremony that took place on the sidelines of their participation at the Qatar Economic Forum, following a productive panel discussion titled ‘Connecting to the Shifting Global Supply Chain Network’ that brought together QFZ and FedEx Logistics.

The new facility will help continue to support the expansion of FedEx Logistics with seamless integration into the FedEx global network, serving as a key gateway for international cargo transition in the region between Asia and Europe.

The location of the FedEx Logistics facility in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, adjacent to the award-winning Hamad International Airport and Qatar Airways, will provide enhanced access to air transportation and freight, efficient customs processing time, convenience, and the opportunity to grow business in the region.

Strengthening global supply chains

On the occasion of the signing, Sheikh Mohammed H. F. Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) said: “The collaboration between QFZ and FedEx Logistics will help accelerate the flow of goods and strengthen supply chains, benefitting economies on a global scale”.

Sheikh Mohammed added: “The FedEx Logistics investment in QFZ reflects a shared commitment to growth and innovation within the logistics sector. The collaboration leverages the world-class expertise and global network of FedEx and will undoubtedly contribute to highlighting Qatar as a preferred business destination.”

“The regional facility in QFZ will enable us to better serve our customers not just in the region between Asia and Europe, but also around the world,” said Patrick Moebel, President and CEO, FedEx Logistics: “We are proud to collaborate with QFZ to establish a facility that allows FedEx Logistics to expand while continuing to deliver for our customers by helping them navigate global commerce with the guidance of regional expertise.”

Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa said: “With the establishment of the FedEx Logistics regional facility in Qatar’s Free Zones, we are not only enhancing our global network, but also reaffirming our commitment to Qatar's burgeoning role in cross-border trade and supporting the growth of the state’s national economy.

"Together with QFZ, we are furthering our shared vision for innovation, efficiency, and growth in this dynamic market. We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey and shaping the future of logistics in Qatar.”