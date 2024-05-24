Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Unitrans7Colors CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    QFZ and FedEx partner on new logistics facility in Qatar

    24 May 2024
    24 May 2024
    Qatar's Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and FedEx Logistics, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pave the way for setting up a regional logistics facility within Qatar's free zones. The facility, under the company's FedEx's Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage division, will be situated in Ras Bufontas Free Zone and will feature a cutting-edge logistics office.
    Source: Supplied | Patrick Moebel, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics and Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ Authority
    Source: Supplied | Patrick Moebel, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics and Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ Authority

    Located at the heart of the Gulf at the intersection of three continents, and with access to 60% of the world’s population within eight hours of flying time and five days of sailing time, the freight and logistics market in Qatar has been growing steadily. This along with the continued expansion of air and seaports is positioning Qatar to be a logistics leader.

    Facilitating global cargo transition

    The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohammed H. F. Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and Patrick Moebel, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics, in a ceremony that took place on the sidelines of their participation at the Qatar Economic Forum, following a productive panel discussion titled ‘Connecting to the Shifting Global Supply Chain Network’ that brought together QFZ and FedEx Logistics.

    The new facility will help continue to support the expansion of FedEx Logistics with seamless integration into the FedEx global network, serving as a key gateway for international cargo transition in the region between Asia and Europe.

    The location of the FedEx Logistics facility in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, adjacent to the award-winning Hamad International Airport and Qatar Airways, will provide enhanced access to air transportation and freight, efficient customs processing time, convenience, and the opportunity to grow business in the region.

    Strengthening global supply chains

    On the occasion of the signing, Sheikh Mohammed H. F. Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) said: “The collaboration between QFZ and FedEx Logistics will help accelerate the flow of goods and strengthen supply chains, benefitting economies on a global scale”.

    Sheikh Mohammed added: “The FedEx Logistics investment in QFZ reflects a shared commitment to growth and innovation within the logistics sector. The collaboration leverages the world-class expertise and global network of FedEx and will undoubtedly contribute to highlighting Qatar as a preferred business destination.”

    “The regional facility in QFZ will enable us to better serve our customers not just in the region between Asia and Europe, but also around the world,” said Patrick Moebel, President and CEO, FedEx Logistics: “We are proud to collaborate with QFZ to establish a facility that allows FedEx Logistics to expand while continuing to deliver for our customers by helping them navigate global commerce with the guidance of regional expertise.”

    Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa said: “With the establishment of the FedEx Logistics regional facility in Qatar’s Free Zones, we are not only enhancing our global network, but also reaffirming our commitment to Qatar's burgeoning role in cross-border trade and supporting the growth of the state’s national economy.

    "Together with QFZ, we are furthering our shared vision for innovation, efficiency, and growth in this dynamic market. We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey and shaping the future of logistics in Qatar.”

    Read more: logistics, logistics and transport
    NextOptions

    Related

    Dube TradeZone 2 launches with R1.8bn investment, creating thousands of jobs
    Dube TradeZone 2 launches with R1.8bn investment, creating thousands of jobs
    1 day
    Infrastructure policy reforms and logistics plans could reshape SA&#x2019;s economy
    Infrastructure policy reforms and logistics plans could reshape SA’s economy
     8 May 2024
    Source: © 123rf TransUnion’s 2024 State of Omnichannel Fraud Report has found that in 2023 4.1% of all transactions In SA were flagged as suspected digital fraud
    4.1% of all transactions in SA suspected digital fraud
    7 May 2024
    Growth in online retail bodes well for SA's industrial property sector
    Growth in online retail bodes well for SA's industrial property sector
     7 May 2024
    Global air cargo capacity, demand continue to grow, says Iata
    Global air cargo capacity, demand continue to grow, says Iata
    3 May 2024
    Maritime transport: a significant economic driver in global trade
    Maritime transport: a significant economic driver in global trade
     2 May 2024
    Droppa teams up with Uber Direct to enhance logistics services
    Droppa teams up with Uber Direct to enhance logistics services
    30 Apr 2024
    Image source:
    CILTSA seminar to address key security issues in transport
    25 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz