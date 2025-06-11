Portfolio diversification: PrimeXBT brings regulated crypto and traditional trading into one platform

This article will discuss how PrimeXBT is redefining all-in-one trading, empowering South African traders with better ways to diversify their investment portfolios.

Combining crypto and traditional markets in one

PrimeXBT’s FSCA-regulated offering provides traders access to global markets, including crypto futures, Forex, and CFDs on crypto, stocks, indices, and commodities. Trading accounts can be opened in USD or USDT on the broker’s platforms, including PXTrader and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), allowing clients to choose fiat or crypto as collateral. Deposits and withdrawals can be made with fiat currencies like ZAR and USD or popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. With the broker’s robust built-in crypto exchange, clients can easily convert any digital currencies they deposit or buy into USDT to fund their trading accounts. This seamless combination of digital and traditional markets provides traders with more ways to diversify and gain exposure to new assets in a secure and regulated environment.

The broker is committed to enhancing accessibility in the region with competitive trading conditions that help lower barriers to market entry. Trading fees start from 0% on non-crypto CFDs and 0.05% on crypto CFDs, with spreads as low as 0.1 pips. For crypto Futures, fees begin at 0.01%. Through the broker’s VIP Tiers, clients can receive substantial discounts on their trading fees based on their trading volumes. PrimeXBT also offers leverage of up to 1,000x, helping traders open larger positions with less capital. However, leverage can amplify both profits and losses, so it’s important to understand how it works and use it responsibly as part of a well-managed trading strategy. PrimeXBT also works with top-tier liquidity providers to ensure traders receive fast and reliable execution, with the broker’s platforms having 99.9% uptime during even the most volatile conditions.

Providing a safe, secure and supportive environment

As an FSCA-regulated broker, PrimeXBT is committed to providing its clients with the safest possible trading environment. It ensures strict compliance with all regulations and promotes responsible trading practices, including effective risk management. The broker takes the security of client data, funds and assets seriously, maintaining strict protocols for added protection. All client funds are segregated from the company’s operational accounts, and digital assets are protected with multi-signature cold storage technology. PrimeXBT’s comprehensive security system also includes multi-factor authentication, DDoS protection, and strong encryption.

PrimeXBT also provides free educational content for all experience levels, including local seminars, webinars, tutorials, and market analysis. The broker offers advanced tools like TradingView integration, technical indicators, and Expert Advisors (EAs), equipping clients with everything they need to explore new market opportunities. If clients have any questions, they can contact PrimeXBT’s dedicated support team 24/7 to get immediate help from real human agents.

Reshaping South Africa’s trading and investing landscape

Through its integrated offering, PrimeXBT is reshaping how local traders engage with digital and traditional assets under a regulated framework. Harnessing the power of cryptocurrencies as trading collateral gives clients exciting new options to explore and more ways to effectively diversify their portfolios. The broker is setting new standards for regulated and responsible trading, earning users’ trust and giving them the confidence to take on the global markets.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website.

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.



