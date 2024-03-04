Over 300 entrepreneurs attend inaugural Amazon SA Seller Summit

Amazon South Africa recently hosted its inaugural Seller Summit at its Cape Town headquarters, welcoming more than 300 entrepreneurs from across the country.

Vusi Thembekwayo presents keynote address. Image supplied

The event offered expert guidance, practical data-driven insights, and networking opportunities to help local businesses grow and thrive on the e-commerce platform."Today marks an important milestone in our journey in South Africa," said Robert Koen, Amazon MD for sub-Saharan Africa.

"Customers love the wide selection, great value, and the convenience of the Amazon experience. We are adding thousands of new products to the store every week with the help of our third-party sellers who are fundamental to our customer-centric business model. The energy and entrepreneurial spirit felt at the summit reinforce our belief in the immense potential of South African businesses to thrive in the digital economy."

The event provided sellers with immersive masterclasses to test and explore Amazon’s diverse solutions that simplify the seller journey from product listing, advertising, and brand building, to shipping and fulfillment.

Local and international subject matter experts provided guidance on leveraging Amazon’s latest capabilities to reach more customers, attain growth goals, and drive success.

Among the summit's highlights was a special video message from Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, who reinforced Amazon’s commitment to helping small businesses grow by continually investing in and inventing solutions to support entrepreneurs.

With more than 60% of items sold globally on Amazon coming from independent sellers – primarily small businesses – Amazon invests heavily in logistics and programmes to help third-party selling partners scale their businesses online.

The keynote address by renowned business strategist, Vusi Thembekwayo, covered "Your Customer Today and Tomorrow," and offered insights into evolving consumer behaviours and how businesses can stay ahead of market trends.

There was an engaging session on "Enhancing Customer Centricity with Generative AI" unpacking how emerging technologies are reshaping customer interactions and creating new opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

Attendees also gained practical knowledge through popular workshops and marketplace stands on how to use Amazon services such as Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), which provides fast, cost-effective, and reliable shipping and seamlessly manages the entire fulfillment process.

Other workshops focused on programmes like Sponsored Ads and API automation, which are designed to help scale businesses. Sellers learned crucial account management strategies—all reinforcing the philosophy that long-term success comes from placing customers at the center of business operations.

Suzelle Abe, head of Marketplace at Amazon South Africa, emphasised the company's continued investment in seller success: "We are humbled by the overwhelming response to our first Summit as it reflects the appetite among South African entrepreneurs to expand their horizons through e-commerce. We're committed to providing not just a marketplace, but the tools, knowledge, and support they need to succeed. This is just the beginning of our investment in South African sellers, and we're excited to see the growth and innovation that will come from the connections made today."

The event provided a blend of education, inspiration, and entertainment alongside networking opportunities between Sellers and Amazon subject matter experts.

“Participating in Amazon’s Summit as both a seller and speaker was an invaluable experience. It was an opportunity to share key insights from our brand’s journey while engaging with a community of driven, like-minded entrepreneurs. Amazon continues to prove itself as a powerful platform—when leveraged strategically, it offers a comprehensive customer-centric environment capable of scaling and sustaining long-term business growth,” said Nadia Michaels, co-founder of Yearn Skin.

“My experience at the summit was fantastic. It was evident that customer experience is a top priority, and the environment fostered a sense of enthusiasm and collaboration. It was inspiring to see how Amazon is supporting sellers in South Africa and creating an environment that encourages growth and innovation,” said Denvor Farao, channel sales manager at ErgonomicsDirect.

The event concluded with an announcement that Amazon South Africa plans to make the Seller Summit an annual event, with additional regional workshops planned throughout the year to continue supporting the entrepreneur community through the Amazon Seller Success Centre.