Note to Self steals the spotlight in thrilling Hollywoodbets Durban July finish

The 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July delivered excitement on and off the track, with Note to Self claiming a dramatic Grade 1 victory before a packed Hollywoodbets Greyville crowd.

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Late finish secures Durban July victory

Note to Self produced a determined late run to edge stablemate Wish List in a closely fought R10m Hollywoodbets Durban July at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

Ridden by Richard Fourie and trained by Justin Snaith, the winner denied veteran jockey Andrew Fortune a potential fairytale final July victory, with Wish List narrowly beaten after looking strong in the closing stages. King Pelles finished third, ahead of Viva’s Liberte.





The result gave Snaith his sixth Durban July win, leaving him one short of equalling Syd Laird’s long-standing record of seven.

Fourie said the experience was made even more memorable by the atmosphere at Greyville: “There’s no better feeling than winning here. The sound of the crowd is something you can’t quite describe.”

Fortune congratulated Fourie after the finish in a gesture of sportsmanship following the tight result.

Annual Race Day Fashion Awards celebrate Country Allure

Fashion was once again a major attraction at the Hollywoodbets Durban July as racegoers embraced this year's Country Allure theme in the annual Race Day Fashion Awards, presented by Durban Fashion Fair.

The Pulse Stage became a showcase of South African creativity as 150 entrants competed across four categories.





Winners included:

Classic Female: Gistine Kifubula



Classic Male: Richard Tulinatbitu



Most Striking Couple: Larnelle Maddocks and Pamela Shabane

The winners received cash prizes from Race Coast and Schweppes, along with Kryolan Professional Make-Up and Mangwanani vouchers, recognising their interpretations of this year's Country Allure theme.

Metro FM Young Designer Award crowns emerging talent

Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Mlungisi Ndlovu was named winner of the 2026 Young Designer Award, sponsored by Metro FM, for a Nguni-inspired couture design that impressed the judges with its craftsmanship and storytelling.

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As the overall winner, Ndlovu will receive a fashion travel package to Johannesburg to experience SA Fashion Week 2026, R70,000 in bursary funding from the Hollywood Foundation towards existing or future studies, R10,000 in cash, and a Kryolan Professional Make-Up voucher valued at R2,500.

Second place went to iGoda incubator student Dalisu Vumase, while Thato Selekane of DUT placed third with a design inspired by Pedi cultural elements.