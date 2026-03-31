Norton Rose Fulbright SA relaunches as Deneys

Following the conclusion of its membership of the global Norton Rose Fulbright network, Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa relaunched as the independent, full-service law firm Deneys, yesterday, 30 March.

In a statement, the firm said, "The Deneys name holds deep weight in South African law, predating the firm's time within the Norton Rose Fulbright verein by decades. Reclaiming it signals both a respect for that heritage and a clear intention to evolve it independently in tune with a changing world."

Chief executive officer Brent Botha said the firm's capacity to navigate change has always defined it: "For more than a century our firm has adapted through political shifts, market cycles and technological disruption. The ability to navigate strategic change is in our DNA, and this next chapter is no different."

On what independence means for the firm's future, Botha added: "By anchoring our next chapter in a century of trust, we are creating a platform that allows us to invest, innovate and evolve in direct response to our clients' priorities.

"Deneys represents the natural evolution of our legacy; a firm grounded in its heritage but built entirely for the future. Re-embracing independence gives us the freedom to make decisions faster, build partnerships on our own terms and invest directly in what matters most to our clients and our people."

The transition follows a structured process that concludes the South African firm’s membership of the global Norton Rose Fulbright verein, announced last year.

Deneys will continue to service its established client base from three offices across South Africa with more than 200 legal staff.

Strategic appointments

In the build-up to the transition, the firm has made several appointments and promotions with the aim to strengthen its leadership and talent base.

Long time dispute resolution specialist Sandile Khoza was appointed Durban regional head, while employment and labour director Cameron Wilson joined the firm's Durban office.

The firm also promoted dispute resolution lawyer Kiasha Nagiah in Johannesburg and banking and finance lawyer CJ Grey in Cape Town to director. Further appointments are planned.

Botha emphasised that people empowerment and transformation will remain central to the firm's strategy as Deneys enters its next phase of growth. "Our people are the foundation of our success. Creating opportunities for talented lawyers to grow, lead and shape the future of the profession is a priority for us.

"Transformation is a core strategic commitment, and as Deneys we strive to build a firm that reflects the diversity and talent of the profession and the society it serves. We will continue investing in our people and in building a firm where the next generation of legal leaders can thrive."

Refreshed identity

The launch of Deneys is accompanied by a refreshed brand identity and digital presence under the strapline 'As the world moves', which the firm said reflects its commitment to evolving alongside the industries and markets it serves.

“South Africa is where we stand. Africa and the world are where we look,” said Botha. “Deneys is the firm for what lies ahead.”