Africa


Norton Rose Fulbright appoints new CEO

3 Aug 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa (NRFSA) has announced the appointment of its Disputes Practice group leader, Brent Botha as the firm's new chief executive officer, effective 1 October 2023.
Brent Botha, the new CEO of Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa
Brent Botha, the new CEO of Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa

Botha replaces out-going CEO Andrew Robinson, who has been an invaluable member of the firm for over 30 years. Robinson will continue to provide his support to Botha and the executive of the firm, as he remains in practice. Whilst he was CEO, Robinson remained in practice and has now opted to focus his full attention on his clients.

Botha brings a wealth of experience and expertise in corporate and commercial litigation law. His leadership and strategic litigation counsel has earned him great respect from peers and clients alike. Botha will continue to foster a more diverse and equitable legal profession, within the organisation and more broadly, since he doesn’t subscribe to the idea that the profession should be unattractive to young parents – as a parent of two young children himself. He embodies the core values of the firm and will play a pivotal role in guiding NRFSA towards continued success and growth.

"I am deeply honoured and excited to take on the role of chief executive officer at NRFSA," said Botha. "I am committed to upholding our firm's longstanding tradition of excellence and I am dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Together, we will work tirelessly to deliver unparalleled legal services to our clients while fostering an inclusive environment where every member of our team can thrive."

Read more: new CEO, Norton Rose Fulbright, Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa, Norton Rose Fulbright SA

