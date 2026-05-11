Khayelitsha high school receives new robotics lab

Strategic Impact

Implemented by Sifiso EdTech, the initiative provides both equipment and teacher training to ensure long-term integration. The programme aims to bridge the "opportunity gap" in under-resourced communities.

“In a community where learners are highly capable but have limited access to advanced resources, our aim is to expand what is possible inside the classroom by bringing engineering, coding and artificial intelligence into the learning environment," says Maude Modise, director of the Shoprite Foundation.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, who attended the launch, emphasised that equipping youth with these technical skills is essential for Africa to thrive in a global economy.

National expansion

Joe Slovo Engineering High School — which maintains a matric pass rate of up to 99% — is the sixth site in the Shoprite Foundation’s national rollout. A seventh lab is scheduled to open in Soweto later this month in partnership with the Trevor Noah Foundation.