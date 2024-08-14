Nominations now open for the Agri Investment Indaba Awards 2024

The African Agri Council (AAC) will present the Agri Investment Indaba Awards at the African Agri Investment Indaba (AAII) to honour innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship achievements in Africa's food and agriculture sector. Nominations are now open to industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders across the continent.

The awards comprise of the following categories:

1. Deal of the Year Award

This award recognises a significant transaction in the African food and agriculture sector that exemplifies the transformational aspects of the deal, the execution complexity, the deal size, and the potential value creation.

2. Rising Star Award

This award recognises and celebrates emerging talent in the African food and agriculture sector. It honours individuals or organizations that show exceptional promise, dedication, and potential to drive significant positive change in the industry.

3. Woman of the Year Award

This award celebrates the achievements of an outstanding woman in the African food agriculture sector. It honours her leadership, impact, and contributions to advancing agriculture and food security on the continent.

4. Innovation in Food and Agriculture Award

This award recognises groundbreaking innovations in the food and agriculture sector that have the potential to transform the industry. It celebrates initiatives that introduce new technologies, practices, or solutions to enhance productivity, sustainability, and food security.

5. Sustainability Champion Award

This award honours individuals or organisations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to sustainability in food and agriculture. It recognizes efforts to implement sustainable practices, reduce environmental impact, and promote long-term ecological balance.

6. Lifetime Achievement Award

This award honours an individual who has made significant, long-lasting contributions to the African food agriculture sector. It recognizes a lifetime of dedication, exceptional achievements, and pioneering efforts that have left a profound and enduring impact on the industry and its advancement towards food security and sustainability.

How to nominate

All entries must be submitted online. To submit your nomination, please follow these steps:

• Select the CATEGORY/CATEGORIES you wish to enter.

• REVIEW the entry information required for your chosen category.

• COMPLETE the online entry form and UPLOAD all of the required documents to support your entry.

The deadline for submissions is 16 September 2024.