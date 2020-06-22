New MyDynamics portal offers free patient support and health education

Pharma Dynamics has announced the launch of MyDynamics, a health education portal aimed at supporting patients diagnosed with chronic diseases.

MyDynamics seeks to revolutionise post-script support by fostering behavioural changes crucial for enhanced well-being.

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics says chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular ailments, impose a substantial burden on global healthcare systems, which is why addressing lifestyle factors is pivotal in managing these conditions effectively.

“Most healthcare bodies and practitioners agree that lifestyle change is a cornerstone in effectively managing chronic disease, however sustaining these behaviours can be challenging for patients, often leading to suboptimal health outcomes," says Jennings.

Personalised empowerment

“MyDynamics is a digital platform designed to empower individuals with comprehensive resources tailored to their specific health needs. At its core, the portal offers a multifaceted approach to support, encompassing award-winning recipes and dietary guidance, exercise regimens and strategies for smoking cessation and moderate alcohol consumption.

“Central to the platform's efficacy is its emphasis on personalised education. Through intuitive interfaces, like scanning QR codes on medicine packaging, users gain access to evidence-based information that is relevant to their specific diagnosis,” continues Jennings.

“The platform aligns with the evolving role of healthcare providers in the digital age. By empowering patients with readily accessible, trusted resources, MyDynamics supports clinicians as well, freeing up valuable consultation time for more complex medical issues. Rather than relying solely on sporadic clinic visits, patients benefit from continuous support and guidance, enhancing their overall quality of life.”

The impact of MyDynamics extends beyond individual patient outcomes to encompass broader implications for SA’s healthcare system. By promoting preventive measures and proactive self-management, the platform has the potential to mitigate the economic burden associated with chronic diseases. Through targeted interventions aimed at behaviour modification, MyDynamics lays the groundwork for a shift towards holistic healthcare delivery.

Free, mobile-friendly resource

Jennings points out that the wealth of resources offered on the MyDynamics portal can be accessed across diverse demographics as it is free and mobile-friendly. “Efforts to bridge the digital divide and accommodate varying levels of health literacy are essential to maximise the platform's impact,” she says.

“MyDynamics heralds a new era in patient support, leveraging technology to empower individuals in their journey towards optimal health. By providing tailored education, the platform equips patients with the tools to enact meaningful behaviour change. In doing so, MyDynamics not only enhances individual well-being, but also serves as a catalyst for transformative shifts in healthcare delivery.”