    New cutting-edge supply chain planning platform for Sumitomo Rubber South Africa

    Issued by Sumitomo Dunlop
    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    Sumitomo Rubber SA (SRSA), manufacturer and distributor of the iconic Dunlop tyre brand, is rolling out an AI-powered inventory management platform, with the support of software development firm Slimstock, in a move set to transform its supply chain capabilities to enhance operations, reduce waste and optimise planning.
    New cutting-edge supply chain planning platform for Sumitomo Rubber South Africa

    The new technology platform rollout comes soon after the announcement of a R1.7bn investment at its Ladysmith manufacturing plant that includes new plant equipment and machinery to increase passenger car tyre production capabilities, efficiencies and product offering to further support the original equipment (OE) market.

    Warren May, director of corporate planning at Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, says: "The tyre manufacturing industry is a dynamic and constantly evolving space, and SRSA is committed to offering the market quality, safety-tested tyres manufactured for local conditions. In order to do this, we require strategic partners to support us in our vision with expert data-led guidance. We are excited that Slimstock, an AI-powered inventory management platform company, will support us on this journey, ensuring that the multi-billion-rand investment we’ve made into our plant, is supported by a robust back-end system that helps us become resilient to market changes, and optimises our planning.”

    Slimstock

    The Netherlands-based software development company provides the virtual infrastructure to create a more efficient, resilient and sustainable supply chain.

    SRSA will adopt Slimstock's award-winning supply chain planning platform, Slim4, across its operations in South Africa.

    Slim4's advanced forecasting and multi-echelon planning capabilities will provide the SRSA planning team with the granular SKU-level demand insights required to achieve the optimal balance of inventory. Additionally, it will bring greater operational efficiency to users' day-to-day lives, and the ability to respond more quickly and effectively to supply chain disruption.

    "At Slimstock, we remain committed to empowering businesses to make better and faster decisions. We are thrilled to support Sumitomo Rubber SA on this transformative journey, and we look forward to forging a long-lasting partnership," says Milton Lawson, sales director at Slimstock.

    Supply chain volatility

    The new platform will help create a single source of truth for supply chain data, allowing the business to mature its sales and operations planning (S&OP) process and support more effective decision-making.

    “With a more sophisticated demand and supply chain planning solution, we will have the capacity to effectively navigate the increasing levels of supply chain volatility, and retain our ability to offer a standard of service unparalleled within the automotive industry,” says May.

    Sumitomo Dunlop
    Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.

