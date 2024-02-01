Industries

    SA performance car preview 2024

    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    2024 is a month old, but the SA motoring industry is just starting to wake from its slumber. The motorsport season has started and the first of the new-car launch events takes place this week. Let's take a closer look at the performance machines prepped to set our roads ablaze this year in our SA performance car preview 2024.
    The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first-ever performance hybrid. The range leader has a 607kW, 6,5lV12 ICE and three electric motors for total system power nearing 750kW. As you can imagine, acceleration is earth-shatteringly fast with Lamborghini claiming 2,5 seconds from zero to 100km/h with a top speed of 350km/h. The only setback for most of us would be its eye-watering price in the region of R13m. Jaw-dropping looks, lightning-quick acceleration, neck-wrenching cornering, and an exhaust note that’ll make the hairs on your neck stand up – this is Lamborghini at its finest. Read more at this link.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

