SA performance car preview 2024

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first-ever performance hybrid. The range leader has a 607kW, 6,5lV12 ICE and three electric motors for total system power nearing 750kW. As you can imagine, acceleration is earth-shatteringly fast with Lamborghini claiming 2,5 seconds from zero to 100km/h with a top speed of 350km/h. The only setback for most of us would be its eye-watering price in the region of R13m. Jaw-dropping looks, lightning-quick acceleration, neck-wrenching cornering, and an exhaust note that’ll make the hairs on your neck stand up – this is Lamborghini at its finest. Read more at this link.
