Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

eQvestSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Finance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mourning Tito Mboweni: South Africa loses a financial leader at 65

    13 Oct 2024
    13 Oct 2024
    Former Finance Minister and Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni has passed away after a short illness.
    Source: @PresidencyZA
    Source: @PresidencyZA

    He passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday night, surrounded by his loved ones.

    He was 65 years old.

    “We have lost a leader and compatriot, who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

    Mboweni served as South Africa’s Minister of Labour in the first democratically elected Cabinet from 1994 to 1999. Following that, he served as the South African Reserve Bank Governor from 1999 to 2009.

    His final official position in government was as the Minister of Finance in President Ramaphosa’s administration from 2018 to 2021.

    Mboweni resigned from Parliament on 1 February 2022.

    “As Governor and Finance Minister, he had a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation. Tito Mboweni distinguished himself in different strategic roles in the private sector and was a flag bearer in global forums for our economy and developing economies more broadly.

    “He conducted himself with expert rigour, while maintaining the personable touch that made him a social media star and ambassador for Modjadjiskloof’s culinary traditions. His passing is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace,” President Ramaphosa said.

    The life and times of Mboweni

    The youngest of three children, Mboweni was born on 16 March 1959. He grew up in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

    He attended the University of the North between 1979 and 1980, where he registered for a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He did not complete his studies there and left South Africa to go into exile in 1980.

    While in exile in Lesotho, Mboweni joined the African National Congress (ANC), and was an activist for the party in many capacities.

    He obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Economics and Political Science from the National University of Lesotho in 1985. In 1988, he obtained a Master of Arts in Development Economics from the University of East Anglia in England.

    Prior to his appointment as Minister of Labour, Mboweni was deputy head of the Department of Economic Policy in the ANC. He also represented the ANC on several domestic and international platforms.

    Mboweni was a member of the ANC's national executive and national working committees, and was also chairperson of the National Executive Committee's economic transformation committee, which co-ordinated the development of ANC economic policies.

    The Mboweni family has asked for privacy during this challenging time as they cope with their profound loss.

    Additional details will be shared in the coming days.

    Read more: Tito Mboweni, Cyril Ramaphosa, South African Reserve Bank
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz