    Retail Retailers

    Moms of Menlyn Expo launches at Menlyn

    A new family-focused expo launches this June with expert talks, parenting essentials and special appearances
    Issued by Menlyn Park
    27 May 2025
    27 May 2025
    Menlyn Park Shopping Centre will debut the first-ever Moms of Menlyn expo from Thursday, 5 June, until Sunday, 8 June 2025, running from 9am to 5pm daily. Created in response to a growing demand for quality family-focused experiences, the two-day event will bring together over 100 exhibitors on the ground floor of the centre, all centred around parenting, babies and South African family life.

    From leading retailers to boutique services, the expo will showcase a wide spectrum of offerings. Visitors can expect to see exhibits from beloved brands such as Ackermans, Chelino, Clicks Baby, Dis-Chem, Exclusive Books, Toy Kingdom, Tulips & Tea, Ultra Pure and Zinplex. Specialist brands and service providers such as Bau Photography, Curaden South Africa, Kido Co, Nika Couture’s Mommy and Me collection, Poju Poju and the Sister Lilian Centre will also be in attendance. Attendees can look forward to expert-led sessions, with Dr Margreet Barnardt from well-known parenting authority Sister Lilian, presenting talks on various topics on Saturday, 7 June, at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 1.45pm and on Sunday, 8 June, at 12.15pm and 1pm.

    More than a browse-and-shop experience

    While entry to the expo is free, guests also have the option to register for a VIP pass at R150. VIPs will receive a goodie bag filled with vouchers and samples, access to giveaways and complimentary experiences including a 360-degree video booth, free parking and automatic entry into prize draws.

    Children’s entertainment is also on the cards. Bluey, the popular blue heeler from the award-winning kids’ show, will be making special appearances on Saturday, 7, and Sunday, 8 June, between 10am and 12 midday for meet and greets in the Menlyn Sky open area. Dinki and Doodles will be performing a show on the Saturday and Sunday 2pm, adding to the weekend’s family-friendly appeal.

    On the ground and in the sky

    While the main expo takes place on the ground floor, the Menlyn Sky piazza will host short talks from cast members of the Mommy’s Club TV show, giving fans a chance to engage with personalities they know from screen.

    With its variety of exhibitors, appearances and expert sessions, Moms of Menlyn promises a vibrant weekend experience set to inspire, inform and entertain mothers, parents and caregivers alike.

    For regular updates visit Menlyn Park’s website www.menlynpark.co.za or follow the centre on social media @menlynsa for more information.

