Machine Tools Africa for everything that twists, turns, rotates, cuts, forms, bends or shapes

Africa’s biggest machine tools exhibition is taking place from 21-24 May 2024 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec and will be showcasing cutting-edge developments across the machine tool and related industries and the very latest global machine tool technology. Machine Tools Africa 2024 will also highlight the importance of local suppliers and their international manufacturing partners.

The exhibition is seen as an important and relevant platform where buyers and sellers can meet face-to-face in a relaxed informal environment. Eighty-seven percent of visitors attending the previous show went there in search of new products and solutions, and to learn about the latest technologies and trends.

At this year’s show, visitors can expect to see a wide range of products. From machinery and tooling, to control systems, robotics, design, accessories, and everything that twists, turns, rotates, cuts, forms, bends or shapes. Senior purchasing decision-makers will have the opportunity to find what they need to take their manufacturing processes to the next level.

Machine Tool industry outlook

Speaking at the recent Machine Tool Merchants Association AGM, the MTMA chairperson Joanne Canossa described the past year as a high-speed rollercoaster for the industry. It is recognised that Machine Tools is a key driver in various sectors such as manufacturing, fabrication, engineering, and construction, and plays a part in the country’s economic growth. MTMA members have made significant strides focussing on being industry leaders in supplying quality machines and technology to the local market, but last year wasn’t without its challenges.

Canossa explained that, whereas the industry had enjoyed a growth of 20.7% during 2023 up until Q3 compared to the previous year, there was a weakening demand for machinery and equipment during the latter part of the year due, in part, to reduced manufacturing production in South Africa. The decline being largely a consequence of the country suffering the worst load shedding on record during September.

“We are faced with local as well as global challenges and, as key players in the industry, we need to understand the magnitude of this impact and how we can mitigate any risks for the future,” advises Canossa.

Machine Tools Africa exhibition and its support to industry

Canossa believes Machine Tools Africa will be a great step towards the recovery and upgrading of local manufacturing businesses in South Africa, with advanced technology, software, automation, and industry 5.0 making more of an appearance at the show.

“Industry players have an opportunity to highlight technological advancements and also how technological infrustructure for human-machine collaboration can streamline processes and improve high-level decision-making,” says Canossa. “It will be very exciting to see how our members as well as other companies utilise this platform to target and entice the manufacturing sector.”

Education and skills development remain central to South Africa’s steel industry. Training and development of competent skilled staff has become a concern to the growth of the sector. World Skills South Africa will be participating at Machine Tools Africa to highlight their work in this area and to promote the much lacking vocational training in our country.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to listen to industry experts speaking at the free-to-attend seminars, sharing their knowledge and experience across a wide range of important and current industry topics.

Collaborative partnership

Machine Tools Africa is an event owned by the Machine Tool Merchants’ Association of South Africa (MTMA) in partnership with Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of the event.

“We are delighted to again be in partnership with the Machine Tool Merchants Association for this year’s edition of Machine Tools Africa,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at specialised exhibitions. “The collaboration is significant as our combined expertise and industry insights will bring immense value to our exhibitors and attendees alike.”

Specialised Exhibitions is a division of Montgomery Group. For more information, visit the Machine Tools Africa website www.machinetoolsafrica.co.za or contact Dee Miloa at moc.puorgyremogtnom@aolim.eed.