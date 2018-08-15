Judicial Matters Amendment Act signed into law

According to the Presidency, the amendment bill aims to “amend numerous Acts which are administered by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and are intended to address mostly practical and technical changes in various pieces of legislation”.
The Presidency explained that following the Minister’s determination, “persons who already have received a criminal record for the identified categories of offences will have their offences expunged”.
“Whilst the amendments may appear to be minor and technical in nature, they will significantly improve service delivery and the efficiency and responsiveness of the justice system in the related matters,” the Presidency said.
