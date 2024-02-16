Industries

    Join HPCSA's MTB stakeholder roadshow

    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024
    The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), represented by the Professional Board for Medical Technology (MTB), will be conducting a stakeholder engagement roadshow for registered practitioners.
    Source: HPCSA
    This event is scheduled to occur at the Windmill Casino in Bloemfontein on Saturday, 24 February, 2024.

    The purpose of the stakeholder engagement activity is to facilitate meaningful communication and interaction with practitioners. One of the key strategic goals of the HPCSA is to improve the relationship between Council and healthcare practitioners across the country.

    This upcoming roadshow is part of a series of nationwide campaigns facilitated by Council to gather feedback and address concerns from stakeholders. Additionally, these activities serve as platforms to educate and empower practitioners about board-related issues and developments within their professions.

    Akhona Vuma, chairperson of the MTB, is encouraging practitioners to register for and attend the event.

    HPCSA works to clear backlog in foreign-qualified exams

    8 Sep 2023

    “During the roadshow, practitioners will receive updates on various Board matters and presentations on important topics affecting their profession. The event is also fully accredited and Continuing Educational Units (CEUs) will be confirmed,” Vuma said.

    The topics to be discussed include registration procedures, complaints management, the role of the Inspectorate Office, revised ethical rules, continuing professional development (CPD), and updates on the scope of profession/practice, among others.

