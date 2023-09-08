Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolIntercareCOHSASAStoneBonitasEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


HPCSA works to clear backlog in foreign-qualified exams

8 Sep 2023
The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) expresses understanding and empathy towards foreign-qualified medical doctors facing registration delays due to administrative challenges in South Africa.
Source:
Source: Pexels

“The training received by all foreign-qualified medical practitioners is subject to review to measure compliance and equivalence to the prescribed minimum South African requirements.

“This is to establish whether the qualifications meet the evaluation criteria and allow applicants to practice their profession in the country,” the HPCSA explained on Thursday, 7 September.

A group of jobless doctors, who studied overseas, marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday to raise their grievances about their inability to write their board exams so that they can start practising, News24 reported.

The HPCSA has since explained that the review process considers various elements. This includes the curriculum content, duration of the studies and the recognition of the institution from which training was received by the local regulator and responsible ministry in that particular country.

“Should the review process find that the training was neither equivalent nor satisfactory, registration with the council is denied since a foreign qualification on its own does not guarantee automatic registration.”

The council said an external service provider manages the Medical Board Examinations on behalf of the Medical and Dental Board (MDB).

“Previously, this was conducted by Sefako Makgatho University (SMU) whose contract subsequently expired, following several extensions.

Challenges in procurement

“The HPCSA had already started a supply-chain management process to seek a replacement service provider, with initial bids advertised in March 2022. Unfortunately, only one bidder responded but did not meet the supply chain requirements.”

The statement said another closed bid was advertised to all the universities in July 2022, the same institution was the sole respondent and once again did not meet the requirements.

“As a result, a deviation from normal procurement processes was sought to enable negotiations with the same institution to provide guidance and ensure that requirements are met. This process took longer than anticipated but is now nearing completion.”

To address the registration backlog of foreign-qualified medical doctors, the HPCSA said it was still preparing to conduct both theory and practical board examinations before the end of the year.

The HPCSA has committed to exploring a more efficient and effective approach to medical examinations after consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including the universities with medical school facilities, which will be submitted to the Medical and Dental Board and council for final ratification.

“I would like to apologise to the affected practitioners and assure them that we are working tirelessly to ensure a speedy and permanent solution for all, said HPCSA registrar, Magome Masike.

NextOptions

Related

Source:
HPCSA denounces assault on paramedics in Tshwane26 Jul 2023
HPCSA enhances its online capabilities
HPCSA enhances its online capabilities5 Sep 2022
Image source: © chase4concept –
Medical doctor suspended for fraudulently issuing medical certificates25 Nov 2021
Dr David Motau, CEO, HPCSA. Source: Free State Department of Health/Facebook
HPCSA head on suspension after fraud charges5 Aug 2021
Source: ©lightwise
Sama threatens DoH with legal action over unplaced interns5 Jul 2021
NHI funding. It's complicated
BonitasNHI funding. It's complicated18 Jun 2021
How complaints against professionals can turn and bite back
How complaints against professionals can turn and bite back18 Nov 2020
Cheeba Cannabis Academy qualification is HPCSA-approved
Cheeba Cannabis AcademyCheeba Cannabis Academy qualification is HPCSA-approved8 Oct 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz