Inaugural Brics Simulation Conference set to be a game changer

From Thursday, 18 April to Sunday, 22 April 2024, 200 delegates from Brics countries will descend to Cape Town for the Inaugural Brics Simulation Conference.

Source: CTICC.

The five-day conference is set to provide delegates with a world-class experience that will enable them to revitalise their business strategies through the Brics simulation and unlock international success in a dynamic world.

The topic for the conference is Brics Unleashed – The Impact of Brics on Industries and Shaping Monetary Policy. It will provide entrepreneurs in attendance with a roadmap to success in international business and innovation allowing for the leveraging of industrial strengths and supply capabilities of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Speakers that will be addressing the conference include academia, diplomats, government leaders and industry experts, who are poised to share

indispensable skills and knowledge in order to best achieve the objectives of the conference.

The conference will give the delegates an opportunity to contribute to the strategic policy insights while unlocking knowledge about the Brics market. They will have the opportunity to network on a global scale and serve as innovation catalysts as they build strategic alliances.

Organisations such as PMG Mining and Brics Institute have joined hands with the Honorary Consul for conference and will be providing the requisite insights into this sector as well as share best practices that can be leveraged in various sectors.