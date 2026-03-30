Important update for SME Funding Summit event and date

SME South Africa announces an important update to the SME Funding Summit 2026. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the brand has changed the date and venue for its premier funding event. The updated venue and date ensure the same unforgettable experience that was promised from the start.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances with our original venue, we have secured a new location and date that supports the quality, accessibility and overall experience that we are committed to delivering,” says Velly Bosega, CEO of SME South Africa. “As soon as we were informed of the need to find a new venue, we aimed to make the change as smoothly as possible to bring our attendees the same quality experience that we set out to.”

Updated event details

“We have chosen to move the SME Funding Summit to the Focus Rooms venue in Modderfontein,” Bosega explains. “This space allows us to welcome 500 attendees, over 15 exhibitors and our esteemed sponsors to a jam-packed day of funding-related discussions, panels and networking opportunities.”

Date: 18 June 2026

Venue: Focus Rooms

Address: Heaton Lane, Longlake 20, Modderfontein Lethabong, Sandton, 1609

Bosega highlights that with this change in date and venue, they’ve been able to refine key aspects of the event – from the environment to the structure of the programme – ensuring greater value for every attendee. “We still have our hand-picked list of industry experts who will deliver curated keynote talks and insightful panel discussions.”

Focusing on funding at the focus rooms

The premier SME event brings an array of funding experts to the stage to discuss the issues that plague small businesses: access to funding, funding readiness, compliance and the state of small business funding in South Africa.

Among the exhibitors and sponsors will be both traditional and non-traditional funders, allowing delegates to connect with funders in person.

Furthermore, moving the event to the Focus Rooms makes it much easier for attendees to access. The venue is easily accessible from the north, south, east, or west of Johannesburg. Whether you are travelling from the airport or the city centre, the venue is 3 km away from the Gautrain station.

There is also ample safe parking space, regardless of whether you are arriving by car or e-hailing.

Tickets include free parking as well as refreshments throughout the day.

“We are excited to see our entrepreneurs connect with role players who can help them grow their businesses. I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet reserved their seat to do so soon to avoid disappointment,” Bosega concludes.



