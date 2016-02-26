IISA now affiliates with Chartered Insurance Institute

The Insurance Institute of South Africa (IISA) is delighted to announce the successful renewal of its affiliation status with the CII-affiliated institute. As a Chartered professional body of more than a century’s standing, the Chartered Insurance Institute – supported by its societies – grants Chartered titles to individuals and organisations that meet a strict qualifying criterion.

The affiliate institute status is a symbol of commitment to professional standards. It demonstrates to customers, members, corporate partners, and professional networks that the IISA is at the forefront of its profession and goes an extra mile to prioritise ongoing professional development, client-centricity and trust at the heart of everything it does.

The mission of the IISA is to elevate and transform the insurance profession by continuously delivering quality programmes that contribute to the skills development in the industry.

Acquiring this status does not only mean prestige, but it also means a milestone that reinforces the IISA's mission and advances its accomplishment. It spells an injection of additional strategic enablers of success to the IISA.

The IISA has remarkably strong relationships with many leading insurers and brokers in South Africa. It is with these relationships in mind that the IISA took up the affiliate institute status. It wanted to bring all the benefits of being a CII affiliate institute right to the backyard of the SA insurance landscape.

Thokozile Mahlangu, IISA chief executive officer, said: “The CII-affiliated institute programme is designed to provide a framework for collaboration and sharing so we can all work together effectively to build a trusted international profession that’s supporting engagement with members, the insurance profession and wider society. We are excited to be associated with the CII in this manner.

"It elevates our endeavours to effectively support the development of our members and the industry in general. We continuously work at bettering our offering to our members.

"This move will empower them even further with developmental opportunities. We are passionate about improving the pace and scale of value creation.

"As a professional body dedicated to building public trust in the insurance and financial-planning profession, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. We are constantly scouting around for opportunities to be meaningfully integrated into existing ecosystems or creating new ones.

"This partnership with the CII is essential to creating a strong competitive edge for our constituencies," continued Mahlangu.

The IISA joins a list of CII affiliated institutes accumulated from across the entire globe. The African continent has a strong presence in the list.