Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaNorth-West University (NWU)SAICAAICPA & CIMAMilpark EducationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Markets & Investment Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Full episode available on our YouTube channel.

Full episode available on our YouTube channel.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How you can build trust in your brand using Daily Investor sponsored articles

    Issued by Broad Media
    20 Feb 2024
    20 Feb 2024
    Running sponsored articles on Daily Investor will build trust in your brand by positioning you as an industry leader.
    How you can build trust in your brand using Daily Investor sponsored articles

    Daily Investor’s sponsored articles are the best way to grow your business’s reputation in South Africa and build trust in your brand.

    This is backed up by academic research from Frontiers in Psychology, which found that online advertising increases customer satisfaction by growing trust among our target audience.

  • Click here to contact the Daily Investor marketing team.

    “Analytical results show that this is an era of information technology, and online advertising and online purchases play a key role in maintaining a company’s outstanding reputation in the customer and competitor markets over the long term,” said the researchers.

    Running sponsored articles on Daily Investor will build trust in your brand by positioning you as an industry leader in front of Daily Investor’s unrivalled audience of financial decision-makers.

    These include:

    • 1,200,000 – Investors and high-income earners
    • 100,000 – Financial and investment professionals
    • 12,000 – Fund advisors
    • 5,000 – Analysts
    • 3,500 – Fund managers

    Book a Daily Investor sponsored article

    Daily Investor’s expert marketing team is ready to help you run a powerful sponsored articles and will ensure your content grows your brand reputation in South Africa.

    This includes writing your articles, promoting them on Daily Investor and social media, and reporting on their performance.

    Click here to contact the Daily Investor marketing team.

    • NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz