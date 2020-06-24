How to stand out as the best in your field

In an ever-shifting commercial landscape brimming with competitors, the challenge for any business is to rise above the noise and establish itself as a leader in its field. One entrepreneur who has managed to do this successfully is Lindiwe Nkuna-Kgopa, founder and owner of Lindiwe Sanitary Pads and winner of the Emerging Business Category in Business Partners Limited's 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year competition.

Lindiwe Sanitary Pads was founded in 2018 after Nkuna-Kgopa discovered that there were no female-owned, large-scale sanitary pad manufacturers in South Africa and possibly throughout the continent. Today, the business not only sells to individual customers but supplies the South African government’s National Sanitary Dignity Programme in four provinces.

Like any business owner, Nkuna-Kgopa faced challenges on her path to becoming a pioneer in the 'menstrual economy'. Her journey, however, is a testament that this goal is attainable for entrepreneurs who embrace three simple principles.

Understand your unique value proposition

The first step to standing out is having a clear and compelling unique value proposition. What is it that your business does differently – and better – than any other business? This goes beyond just offering a good product or service; it’s about identifying and communicating what makes your business unique.

Consider what pain points your customers face and how your business addresses them in a way that others do not. For Nkuna-Kgopa, having grown up in a township in Limpopo and attended school in the village, before relocating to university housing in Pretoria, she had a unique insight into the struggles of young women across various lifestyles.

One thing she noted was that there are distinct similarities in women’s struggles with menstrual management and access to reasonably priced, high-quality sanitary pads, which speaks particularly to the needs of black women from lower LSM and 'entry-level' middle-class families. As the only black female entrepreneur at the forefront of the menstrual industry, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads is a brand with a focus on sanitary pads and pantyliners that are created by women, for women.

Build a strong brand identity

Your brand is your business’s personality. It’s how your customers perceive you, and it encompasses everything from your logo and colours to your tone of voice and the values you stand for. A strong brand identity is memorable, trustworthy, and consistent across all customer touchpoints.

To create a brand that truly stands out, ensure that it reflects the essence of your business and resonates with your target audience. Invest in professional branding and marketing materials, and don’t underestimate the power of storytelling.

When Lindiwe Sanitary Pads first started, the brand identity was established first and foremost. In fact, the business focused solely on branding, packaging, and distributing sanitary pads purchased from an external manufacturer. It was this strong brand identity that attracted partnerships and unlocked funding for Lindiwe Sanitary Pads to build a 3,500m² factory.

Find your purpose and let it drive you

With a longstanding commitment to inclusivity, Nkuna-Kgopa has ensured that her business caters to the needs, finances, and circumstances of all black women within her target segment. This purpose has led to Lindiwe Sanitary Pads becoming more than just a brand, but also a symbol of empowerment for young South African women.

In 2022 alone, Lindiwe Sanitary Pads reached 10,000 girls, supplying them with a year’s supply of sanitary pads through the government’s programme. The business itself also employs approximately 90 women, fostering an environment where they can grow both personally and professionally.

Nkuna-Kgopa’s story demonstrates that by focusing on your unique value proposition, building a strong brand, and being purpose-driven, your business can be positioned not only to compete but to lead the way in your industry.



