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    Homegrown quality, world-class performance: Giraf Macadamia partners with David Miller

    South Africa’s premium macadamia milk brand aligns with global cricket star to champion performance built on balance, consistency and quality.

    Issued by Giraf Macadamia Milk
    17 Mar 2026
    17 Mar 2026
    Homegrown quality, world-class performance: Giraf Macadamia partners with David Miller

    Giraf Macadamia Milk, South Africa’s premium plant-based milk made from locally grown macadamias, has partnered with international cricket star and Paarl Royals captain David Miller. The collaboration brings together two homegrown success stories united by shared values of patience and purpose.

    While elite sport often celebrates intensity and extremes, Miller’s longevity at the top of the game tells a different story - one of discipline, composure, and daily habits built on quality foundations. It’s this philosophy that makes him a natural fit for Giraf.

    "High performance isn’t about chasing every new trend," says Miller. "It’s about consistency, recovery, and making good choices every day. For me, nutrition plays a big role in that, and Giraf Macadamia Milk fits perfectly into a balanced lifestyle.”

    Crafted with integrity from premium South African macadamias, Giraf Macadamia Milk offers a premium nutrient rich, dairy-free, plant-based alternative. Macadamia milk is also the only nut milk naturally containing Omega 7, a fatty acid associated with metabolic and skin elasticity responsible for stimulating collagen production, making it a thoughtful addition to modern wellness routines.

    But Giraf’s story doesn’t start on supermarket shelves or in high-performance environments. It starts in South African macadamia orchards in Mpumalanga.

    Giraf Macadamia is introducing a 20% profit share with its growers, because great macadamia milk begins with those who grow it. This ground-up approach to quality, sustainability and fairness mirrors the mindset required to compete, and succeed, on the global sporting stage.

    "Staying grounded is where the work gets done. Aiming high is what keeps you pushing," says Miller. "That balance really resonates with me, and with how Giraf approaches what they do."

    Rather than positioning itself as a sports drink or performance supplement, Giraf sits in a more considered space - thoughtful fuel for people who value quality, wellness and long-term performance. From early morning coffees to post-training smoothies, it supports daily rituals that quietly build strength over time.

    "This partnership tells a uniquely South African story. World-class local produce fueling global excellence. From orchard roots to international arenas, Giraf Macadamia Milk is proving that true performance is built on integrity, refinement and doing things with care and purpose - even when no one is watching," says Philip Moufarrige, Giraf Macadamia founder and managing director and CEO of Ambermacs.

    Discover Giraf Macadamia Drinks' unmatched creaminess and unbeatable taste.

    Giraf currently produces four variants; Original, Vanilla, Unsweetened, and Macadamia with Oats and is available at leading supermarkets, health food stores, and online retailers across South Africa.

    Visit www.girafmacadamia.com to find a store near you and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @girafmacadamia to stay updated and inspired.

    Win with Giraf and David Miller

    To celebrate the partnership, Giraf Macadamia Milk and Pick’nPay Hyper is giving fans the chance to win a cricket bat signed by David Miller.

    To enter, simply visit participating Pick’nPay Hyper stores nationwide, purchase two Giraf Macadamia Milk variants for R60 or a case of 6 cartons for R180. To validate your entry, drop your till slip in the competition till slip box instore. Promotion runs from 23 February to 13 April 2026. T&C’s apply.

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