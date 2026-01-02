South Africa
    From architecture to business: Olajumoke Adenowo excels on Power of 55 list

    Flutterwave celebrates Global Board Member Olajumoke Adenowo, who has earned international recognition as Africa’s sole representative on Edelman Longevity Labs’ inaugural Power of 55 list. The honour highlights 31 influential creators over 55, recognised for their authority, experience, and lasting impact.
    2 Jan 2026
    Source: @Asylab.
    For Adenowo, this recognition underscores a career defined by trust and creativity, further cementing her status as a global leader who resonates across generations.

    Described by CNN as a “Starchitect,” Adenowo is a world-renowned leader in architecture with a career spanning over 35 years. As the Principal Architect of AD Consulting, she has built a globally recognised firm known for solving complex problems through innovative design.

    Source: Supplied. Flutterwave's Global Board Member Olajumoke Adenowo.
    Her career is marked by numerous honours, including the 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Entrepreneur of the Year Award, two US Congressional recognitions for leadership and philanthropy, and a spot on the 2024 Forbes ‘50 Over 50’ list for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Beyond her professional achievements, she serves as a mentor to over 300 individuals across six continents.

    Since joining Flutterwave’s Global Board of Directors in February 2024, Adenowo has been instrumental in the company’s international growth. During her tenure, Flutterwave has expanded its operations into numerous key global markets, including the Middle East and Europe.

    In 2025, Flutterwave also unlocked new revenue streams through strategic partnerships with East Asian companies, contributing to a total processing value estimated at nearly $1bn.

    African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
