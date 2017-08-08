Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAeQvestOrnicoAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Economy Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    FMF calls for ‘No-alition’ government in SA

    5 Jun 2024
    5 Jun 2024
    The Free Market Foundation (FMF) has urged political parties in South Africa to reject all possible coalition arrangements in favour of a ‘no-alition’ confidence-and-supply alternative.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    In the wake of the historic 29 May election, which saw South African voters elect a Parliament without a clear majority for any party, the FMF believes political leaders should respect these wishes by not attempting to artificially construct a new majoritarian regime.

    “The electoral math is such that attempting to form a traditional coalition government is fraught with unacceptable risk, no matter how such an arrangement is configured,” argues David Ansara, chief executive officer at the FMF.

    “The interests of ordinary South Africans would be far better served by a decentralised, ‘no-alition’ regime, which allows parties to independently serve their constituencies on a case-by-case basis rather than being co-opted into serving the often questionable interests of the former majority party.”

    A ‘confidence and supply’ arrangement, says the FMF, is an alternative that avoids many of the risks of a formal coalition. In terms of such an arrangement, the larger partner would be able to govern as a minority government, but secure in the knowledge that its Cabinet can remain in place (confidence) and its annual budget will be adopted (supply). Confidence and supply would also ensure that a President is elected within the allotted constitutional timeframe.

    The benefit of this alternative approach according to Ansara is that, “the governing party would need to lobby for support for every new bill it introduces in Parliament (other than the annual Appropriation Bill – the budget), but this is not a bad thing. It will, for the first time since 1994, mean that laws are adopted through persuasion and compromise rather than brute parliamentary force.”

    “Much of the widespread policy failure of the last 30 years has come as a result of having unchecked power concentrated within the hands of a single dominant party.

    This is how political power became perverted. The only feasible way of limiting such power is through the radical decentralisation of government,” Ansara concluded.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Gary Moore is a senior consultant at the Free Market Foundation.
    BEE points and income tax - a double deduction?
    6 Feb 2024
    Source:
    NCOP's NHI approval: No surprise here
     12 Dec 2023
    Source:
    FMF's Khaya Lam initiative grants 10,000 title deeds
    18 Oct 2023
    Source: © Jeshootscom Is TV dead and if so should consumers still be paying the SABC tv licences?
    TV is dead but the SABC refuses to die
     27 Feb 2023
    Source:
    SA's economic-freedom rating deteriorates further
    8 Sep 2022
    The South African Medical Schemes market an example of government-created market failure
    The South African Medical Schemes market an example of government-created market failure
     9 May 2022
    Independent Ports Authority a step in the right direction
    Independent Ports Authority a step in the right direction
     7 Jul 2021
    Are the demarcation regulations unconstitutional?
    Are the demarcation regulations unconstitutional?
    8 Aug 2017
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz