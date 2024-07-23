Faculty of Veterinary Science highlight innovation and excellence

Veterinarians, much like medical doctors and nurses are part of a critical skills shortage in South Africa, with just 60 to 70 vets per million citizens, drastically below the international standard of 200 to 400 vets per million citizens in a country. This is according to the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC), which noted in 2023 that vets are crucial in ensuring animal health and food and safety security in the country.

The Faculty of Veterinary Science at the University of Pretoria is one of the leading schools in the country that trains veterinarians and veterinary nurses in South Africa. This one of a kind campus, situated in Onderstepoort, is home to five academic departments responsible for teaching, research and servicing the community.

The Department of Veterinary Tropical Diseases (DVTD) team will lead the multi-year initiative which started in 2023, for rendering laboratory services and continuing professional development for a public entity that looks after various companion and wild animals in the country. Through the collaborative agreement, veterinary science will provide a wide range of diagnostic services to help identify potential zoonotic health issues and help the custodians detect and treat the animals affected. The diagnostic services include:

Biochemistry



Cytology



Electron-Microscopy



Endocrinology



Faecal Analysis



Haematology



Histochemistry



Histopathology



Microbiology



Molecular PCR



Serology



Urinalysis

The faculty’s research initiatives cover a wide range of topics including veterinary public health. Collaborative projects with the faculty’s experts and Enterprises University of Pretoria have webbed across the country contributing to the national and global advancement in veterinary science. The Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH) is a monumental facility offering clinical studies at the advanced laboratories and equipment. It offers cutting-edge medical care to animals and serves as a training facility for students, merging academic knowledge with hands-on experience as well as continuous professional development through the skills lab. This not only provides indispensable experience to the students but addresses veterinary challenges within the community.

As a leading institution in veterinary education and research, the faculty continues to innovate and push towards the advancement of animal health and welfare through their reputable ground-breaking research, academic excellence and community involvement and carry on its tradition of leadership and innovation.

Figure 1: Skills lab with student training

Figure 2: MRI Veterinary Machine Figure 3: OVAH pharmacy Figure 4: Microscopy Figure 5: Skills lab tools



