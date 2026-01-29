South Africa
HR Labour Law & Unions
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

PnetWaterfall School of Businessicandi CQEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Employment protection for performers: Call for public comment

    The Department of Employment and Labour has invited public comment on a proposal to classify performers in South Africa’s advertising, artistic and cultural sectors as employees - a move aimed at strengthening protections for vulnerable workers in the creative industries.
    29 Jan 2026
    29 Jan 2026
    Image source: Polina Tankilevitch from
    Image source: Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels

    Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has signed a notice, published in the Government Gazette, setting out the department’s intention to extend full labour protections to performers, who are currently classified as independent contractors. The notice was published on 23 January 2026.

    If adopted, the proposal would see performers covered by key labour laws, including the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), the National Minimum Wage Act (NMW) and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida), granting them the same rights and benefits as employees in other sectors.

    The department said the move forms part of government’s broader efforts to address persistent challenges in the creative and cultural industries, such as income insecurity, unsafe working conditions and limited access to social protection.

    “These processes are aimed at ensuring that any regulatory intervention is evidence-based, consultative and responsive to the realities of the industry,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

    According to the notice, the proposal is informed by widespread evidence and stakeholder submissions showing that many performers work under conditions that resemble employment relationships. These include fixed working hours, supervision and payment for services rendered, despite being formally classified as independent contractors.

    As a result, many performers are excluded from basic labour protections, the department said. The proposed measure seeks to close this gap, improve regulation and enforcement, and promote decent work within South Africa’s growing creative economy.

    Interested stakeholders and members of the public have 30 working days from the publication date to submit written representations to the Director-General of the Department of Employment and Labour, either by post or via email at az.vog.ruobal@snoitagitsevniDS.

    Read more: employee protection, employee rights
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz