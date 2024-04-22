Elevate your brand at the Mzansi Food & Drink Show 2024

The Mzansi Food & Drink Show brings you an unparalleled opportunity to elevate your brand through strategic activations at this culinary extravaganza.

Set to take place from 15 to 17 June, 2024, the Mzansi Food & Drink Show promises to be a gastronomic delight for foodies, chefs, and home-cooks alike.

Why participate?

1. Unprecedented exposure: The Mzansi Food & Drink Show is poised to become South Africa’s largest culinary event. With a diverse audience of food enthusiasts, industry professionals, and consumers, your brand will gain unparalleled exposure.

2. Networking opportunities: Connect with industry movers and shakers, government entities, and stakeholders. Forge valuable contacts and capitalise on networking in a thriving sector.

3. Showcase your products: Whether you’re a food producer, beverage company, or culinary equipment supplier, the show provides a platform to showcase your offerings. From tastings to cooking demos, masterclasses, and special offers, engage directly with your target audience.

4. Brand association: Align your brand with excellence. The Mzansi Food & Drink Show brings together platters, personalities, and trends, making it the ideal stage for your brand to shine.

Event highlights

Coffee & Chocolate Expo: A crowd-pleaser, this event celebrates the irresistible combination of coffee and chocolate.



Fire & Feast: Meat lovers rejoice! Fire & Feast offers a sizzling experience with braais, meats, and outdoor delights.



Fine Food & Wine: Elevate your palate with exquisite food pairings and premium wines.



Bar & Good Spirits: Showcase your spirits, mixology skills, and craft beverages.



Mzansi Food Market: A marketplace filled with gastronomic delights awaits visitors. Youth Day and Father’s Day Weekend The show coincides with Youth Day and Father’s Day, making it the perfect occasion for families and gastro-connoisseurs to indulge. Dads and lads can enjoy meats, braais, and all things outdoors at the Fire & Feast Festival. About RX Africa RX Africa, the force behind premier events like Decorex JHB, Comic Con Africa, Africa Travel Week, and FAME Week Africa, brings you the Mzansi Food & Drink Show. We’re committed to building businesses and creating events that thrive.

