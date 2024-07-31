Eduvos unveils Research Agenda to empower sustainable development in Africa

In the rapidly evolving landscape of higher education, research plays a pivotal role in addressing pressing societal challenges, promoting sustainable development and improving the curriculum that prepare students for the future world. As a cutting-edge academic institution, Eduvos is excited to contribute to the research landscape and help address critical issues for Africa’s development. Eduvos is aligning its research efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, to achieve regional and global development objectives. It is also practically translating this agenda into ongoing development of its curriculum and the researchers also act as lecturers bringing fresh perspectives into the classroom.

At present, research at Eduvos is managed and strategically led by the National Research Committee which is comprised of various academics and senior leaders at Eduvos and is led by the research chair, Dr Nyx Mclean.

"At Eduvos, we believe that research is a cornerstone of sustainable development and societal transformation,” says Dr McLean. “Our Research Agenda for 2023 to 2027 reflects our unwavering commitment to driving positive change and empowering individuals, communities, and industries across Africa. Research also informs the ongoing academic development that refreshes the curriculum and ensures that it remains state of the art. Through our focused research initiatives, we aim to contribute meaningfully to Africa's progress and prosperity.”

The Research Agenda also integrates into Eduvos’s goal of producing real-world-ready graduates who possess the relevant skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the workforce. Engaging in research enhances the knowledge, skills, and innovation capabilities of students and faculty, thereby developing a skilled workforce poised to meet future challenges. Research also empowers individuals, communities, and industries, fostering innovation and driving lasting transformation across Africa.

Eduvos' Research Agenda is informed by the following key objectives:

Conduct research that drives transformative change in Africa, addressing societal challenges, and promoting sustainable development.



Support the development of a skilled workforce by engaging in research that enhances knowledge, skills, and innovation across various disciplines.



Align research efforts with the SDGs, AU Agenda 2063, and SADC Vision 2050 to contribute to regional development goals.



Directly address the targets and indicators of the SDGs through focused research initiatives.



Align with the AU Agenda 2063's aspirations for a prosperous and integrated Africa.



Focus on key areas identified in the SADC Vision 2050 for sustainable regional development.

“Our research must serve a purpose. We mean that it is not enough to produce research for the sake of research and accolades. Rather, the research produced at Eduvos must empower individuals, communities, and industries. Our research must be meaningful and seek to drive lasting transformation in Africa,” says Dr McLean.

