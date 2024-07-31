Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Oxford University PressNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosAFDAStellenbosch UniversityGordon Institute of Business ScienceUCT Graduate School of BusinessAdopt-a-SchoolJNPREnterprises University of PretoriaDigify AfricaRosebank CollegeFundiConnectHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaAfrican ResponseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education Company news South Africa

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Eduvos unveils Research Agenda to empower sustainable development in Africa

    Issued by Eduvos
    31 Jul 2024
    31 Jul 2024
    Eduvos, South Africa’s leading private higher education institution, is proud to announce its comprehensive Research Agenda for 2023 to 2027, driven by the vision of 'Empowering Sustainable Development in Africa'. This agenda aligns with the institution's overarching vision of 'shaping potential, student by student, towards Africa’s prosperity' and underscores Eduvos's commitment to fostering positive societal change through impactful research.
    Eduvos unveils Research Agenda to empower sustainable development in Africa

    In the rapidly evolving landscape of higher education, research plays a pivotal role in addressing pressing societal challenges, promoting sustainable development and improving the curriculum that prepare students for the future world. As a cutting-edge academic institution, Eduvos is excited to contribute to the research landscape and help address critical issues for Africa’s development. Eduvos is aligning its research efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, to achieve regional and global development objectives. It is also practically translating this agenda into ongoing development of its curriculum and the researchers also act as lecturers bringing fresh perspectives into the classroom.

    At present, research at Eduvos is managed and strategically led by the National Research Committee which is comprised of various academics and senior leaders at Eduvos and is led by the research chair, Dr Nyx Mclean.

    "At Eduvos, we believe that research is a cornerstone of sustainable development and societal transformation,” says Dr McLean. “Our Research Agenda for 2023 to 2027 reflects our unwavering commitment to driving positive change and empowering individuals, communities, and industries across Africa. Research also informs the ongoing academic development that refreshes the curriculum and ensures that it remains state of the art. Through our focused research initiatives, we aim to contribute meaningfully to Africa's progress and prosperity.”

    The Research Agenda also integrates into Eduvos’s goal of producing real-world-ready graduates who possess the relevant skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the workforce. Engaging in research enhances the knowledge, skills, and innovation capabilities of students and faculty, thereby developing a skilled workforce poised to meet future challenges. Research also empowers individuals, communities, and industries, fostering innovation and driving lasting transformation across Africa.

    Eduvos' Research Agenda is informed by the following key objectives:

    • Conduct research that drives transformative change in Africa, addressing societal challenges, and promoting sustainable development.
    • Support the development of a skilled workforce by engaging in research that enhances knowledge, skills, and innovation across various disciplines.
    • Align research efforts with the SDGs, AU Agenda 2063, and SADC Vision 2050 to contribute to regional development goals.
    • Directly address the targets and indicators of the SDGs through focused research initiatives.
    • Align with the AU Agenda 2063's aspirations for a prosperous and integrated Africa.
    • Focus on key areas identified in the SADC Vision 2050 for sustainable regional development.

    “Our research must serve a purpose. We mean that it is not enough to produce research for the sake of research and accolades. Rather, the research produced at Eduvos must empower individuals, communities, and industries. Our research must be meaningful and seek to drive lasting transformation in Africa,” says Dr McLean.

    About Eduvos

    Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to empowering its students with the skills and knowledge needed to make a positive impact on their communities and help Africa prosper.

    Read more: Sustainable Development Goals, Eduvos
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
    Related" >

    Related

    Finalists selected for inaugural Bio Centrifuge Africa competition
    EduvosFinalists selected for inaugural Bio Centrifuge Africa competition
    11 Jul 2024
    Eduvos launches cutting-edge higher certificate in art and design
    EduvosEduvos launches cutting-edge higher certificate in art and design
    27 Jun 2024
    Eduvos Pretoria celebrates grand opening of state-of-the-art science labs
    EduvosEduvos Pretoria celebrates grand opening of state-of-the-art science labs
    18 Jun 2024
    Eduvos embraces AI to shape the future of higher education
    EduvosEduvos embraces AI to shape the future of higher education
    30 May 2024
    Eduvos and TASK launch Bio Centrifuge Africa competition, paving the way for biotech innovation
    EduvosEduvos and TASK launch Bio Centrifuge Africa competition, paving the way for biotech innovation
    21 May 2024
    Eduvos launches official Alumni Association
    EduvosEduvos launches official Alumni Association
    9 May 2024
    Eduvos celebrates Class of 2023 at graduation ceremonies across South Africa
    EduvosEduvos celebrates Class of 2023 at graduation ceremonies across South Africa
    25 Apr 2024
    World Intellectual Property Day Celebrations 2024 media invite
    North-West University (NWU)World Intellectual Property Day Celebrations 2024 media invite
    25 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz