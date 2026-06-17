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    DOOH.co.za becomes OOH Central: A new era for South Africa's OOH industry

    After years of serving the Out of Home industry through news, insights, thought leadership, and industry collaboration, DOOH.co.za is proud to announce its evolution into OOH Central – a modern, dynamic platform built to better serve the entire Out of Home ecosystem.
    Issued by Synapse Media
    17 Jun 2026
    17 Jun 2026
    DOOH.co.za becomes OOH Central: A new era for South Africa's OOH industry

    While Digital Out of Home (DOOH) continues to play a critical role in the industry's growth, the reality is that our community extends far beyond digital OOH formats. The Out of Home landscape is diverse, innovative, and constantly evolving, and our platform needed to evolve alongside it.OOH Central represents more than a name change. It marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter focused on creating a truly central hub for the Out of Home industry in South Africa and beyond.

    A fresh look. A bigger vision.

    The newly redesigned platform has been built with the industry in mind, offering an improved user experience and expanded functionality that makes it easier than ever to stay connected, informed, and engaged.

    Visitors can expect:

    • Industry news and breaking updates
    • Thought leadership and opinion pieces
    • Case studies and campaigns for inspiration
    • Research, insights, and educational resources
    • Career opportunities and industry job listings
    • A comprehensive OOH industry directory
    • Events, announcements, and community updates

    Our goal is simple: to create a single destination where media owners, agencies, brands, marketers, suppliers, and industry professionals can access the information, opportunities, and connections they need to thrive.

    OOH Central is more than a news platform; it is a dedicated hub for the Out of Home industry. By bringing together news, insights, opportunities, research and industry resources in one place, we aim to help foster a more connected, informed and progressive OOH community.

    Looking to hire?

    Our new Job board provides a dedicated space for companies to promote vacancies and connect with talented professionals across the industry.

    Whether you're recruiting for OOH specialist roles within media agencies, OOH media owners, sales and marketing roles, adtech businesses, research companies, measurement providers, or data and analytics teams, OOH Central can help connect you with industry talent and experienced professionals.

    Want to increase your visibility?

    The new Industry Directory allows businesses, suppliers, media owners, technology partners, and service providers to be listed and ensure they are visible to the wider OOH community.

    Beyond simply listing your business, the directory has been designed to help users easily find relevant partners and providers. Listings are searchable and can be filtered based on geographic coverage and service footprint, making it easy to identify companies operating nationally or within specific regions such as Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and other key markets.

    If your company would like to be included, simply visit the website and submit your listing.

    Have content, research or news to share?

    We are always looking for valuable industry content, case studies, research, insights, thought leadership articles, and company updates that can help educate and inspire the market.OOH Central is committed to amplifying the voices, achievements, and innovations shaping the future of Out of Home.

    Join Us on the journey

    The launch of OOH Central reflects our commitment to supporting the continued growth, professionalism, and advancement of the Out of Home industry.

    We invite you to explore the new platform, discover its features, and become part of a growing community dedicated to championing the power of OOH.

    Whether you're looking for the latest news, industry insights, career opportunities, research resources, or business connections, OOH Central is here to keep the industry connected.

    Welcome to OOH Central.

    The home of Out of Home. The centre of the conversation.

    Visit OOHcentral.com

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