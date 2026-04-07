Club Med reimagines travel as storytelling with The Ultimate Escape

Today’s travellers are no longer simply booking holidays, they are seeking immersive experiences that feel cinematic, emotional and memorable.

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From The White Lotus to Emily in Paris, and iconic films like The Beach and Thelma & Louise, on-screen storytelling continues to influence how and where people choose to travel.

Against this backdrop, Club Med introduces The Ultimate Escape, a locally tailored campaign that reimagines travel as storytelling, where every moment feels like a scene, and every traveller becomes the protagonist.

Drawing inspiration from the measurable impact of film and television on travel demand, most notably the surge in bookings to destinations featured in the The White Lotus series, the campaign frames travel through a cinematic lens. A safari becomes an epic narrative, a sunset transforms into a visual masterpiece, and even a surf lesson becomes a personal triumph.

A dual narrative: one destination, two distinct audiences

The Ultimate Escape launches in parallel with Club Med’s global flagship campaign, The Adventure of a Lifetime, positioning South Africa as a destination that speaks differently, yet powerfully, to both international and local travellers.

The campaigns are linked to the Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari Resort opening in KZN, South Africa, in July 2026.

At the heart of this strategy is a key insight: while safari remains a major drawcard for international visitors, local travellers are increasingly seeking all-inclusive beach escapes centred on relaxation, ease and premium experiences.

The Adventure of a Lifetime speaks to the global traveller’s dream, offering a cinematic safari experience defined by rare wildlife encounters, sweeping savannah sunsets and seamless premium service delivered by 800 dedicated G.O.s. It positions South Africa as a once-in-a-lifetime journey into the wild, immersive, memorable and deeply experiential.

In contrast, The Ultimate Escape reframes South Africa for the local market, not as a distant adventure, but as a reimagined homegrown escape.

The campaign highlights the ease of an all-inclusive holiday, paired with beachfront luxury along the Dolphin Coast. From Club Med’s first-ever surf school, designed for all ages and skill levels, to expansive infinity pools and horizon views, the focus is on effortless relaxation and accessible indulgence.

A new era of travel storytelling

Together, the two campaigns signal a broader shift in how destinations are marketed and experienced. Globally, South Africa is positioned as a cinematic, bucket-list adventure, while locally it becomes an effortless, all-inclusive escape tailored to modern travellers.

Both narratives are united by a single promise: This isn’t a movie. It’s your next journey.