CILTSA opens applications for women in logistics candidacy programme

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport South Africa (CILTSA) has opened applications for its 2026/2027 Women’s Candidacy Programme aimed at supporting women working across the logistics, transport, warehousing and supply chain sectors.

Funded by the Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA), the programme will provide 15 women with access to the CILT Level 5 International Diploma in Logistics and Transport, alongside professional designation pathways and industry mentorship.

The programme will run from July 2026 to July 2027 in partnership with Commerce Edge and Alto Training.

Industry-focused learning and mentorship

The programme combines online learning sessions with workplace experiential learning, practical assignments, logbook completion and mentorship support.

Successful candidates will also receive one year of full CILTSA membership and exposure to international logistics and supply chain best practices.

All programme costs, including tuition, assessments, certification and graduation expenses, will be covered through the TETA grant. Commerce Edge has also approved a bursary for one additional student.

“This Candidacy programme represents a genuine investment in the women who are already driving our industry forward,” said Elvin Harris, CILTSA president.

“By equipping them with an internationally recognised qualification and a pathway to professional designation, we are helping to build the next generation of logistics and supply chain leaders in South Africa,” he added.

Past participants highlight industry impact

Former participants said the programme helped strengthen practical operational knowledge and leadership skills within the sector.

“My experience with the CILTSA Women's Candidacy Programme was both insightful and inspiring,” said Martina Mothapo, senior finance and operations manager at EcoPlanet Bamboo.

“The classes were interactive and practical. Being taught by experienced industry professionals made the learning relatable to real business challenges.”

Mothapo said the programme helped improve procurement and warehousing systems while strengthening her strategic thinking and leadership confidence.

Private Sector Development Specialist Yayeri Nalumansi described the programme as “a transformative experience” that expanded both her professional network and operational understanding of logistics systems and supply chain management.

The programme is open to South African women with:

• A Matric qualification

• At least five years of relevant experience

• Current employment in a junior or middle management logistics, transport, warehousing or supply chain role

Preference will be given to Black female candidates, with approximately 85% of placements allocated accordingly.

Successful applicants will begin induction on 6 July 2026.

Applications close on Friday, 29 May 2026.

Find out more here.

Candidates can apply directly here.