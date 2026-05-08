ITC launches Trade Map 3.0 for global trade analysis

The International Trade Centre (ITC) has launched an upgraded version of Trade Map, its global trade data platform used by businesses, exporters and policymakers to analyse market trends and trade flows.

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The updated platform, Trade Map 3.0, introduces features including personalised workspaces, interactive visualisation tools and automated market alerts aimed at improving access to trade intelligence amid ongoing global supply chain and trade disruptions.

Trade Map covers more than 230 economies and over 5,300 products, allowing users to track export performance, compare markets and identify trade opportunities.

Trade intelligence and risk management

The ITC said the upgraded platform is designed to help businesses and governments respond to changing trade conditions, including shifting trade policies, supply chain instability and increased global competition.

New features allow users to create and save customised market and product groups for ongoing analysis, while upcoming alert functions will notify users of changing market developments.

The platform is widely used by exporters and small and medium-sized enterprises seeking market access opportunities and sourcing insights.

Supporting businesses and policymakers

ITC executive director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said: “At a time when global trade is becoming more complex, decision-makers need clarity, not just data.

"The new Trade Map is designed to turn information into practical insights, helping businesses and policymakers, in particular those in developing countries, anticipate shifts, manage risks and make informed decisions.”

Jozef Síkela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, said: "Open and rules-based trade depends not only on access to markets, but on access to reliable and usable information.

"By supporting tools like Trade Map 3.0, the European Union is helping level the playing field by enabling businesses, particularly in developing economies, to better understand global trends, manage risks and identify new opportunities.

"Through our Global Gateway strategy, we are investing in stronger trade ecosystems with our partners, so that better information can translate into real economic growth.”

Global trade analysis tools

Trade Map forms part of ITC’s wider suite of Market Analysis Tools, which the organisation says are used by more than two million users globally to support trade development, business growth and policy planning.

The upgrade forms part of ITC’s broader digital trade initiatives supported by the European Union and other partners.