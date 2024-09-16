Celebrated South African actor, Sello Motloung passes away at 53

Sello Motloung, a South African actor known for his work in television, film, and theater, suddenly passed away in Johannesburg on Sunday, 15 September 2024.

The 53-year-old actor, presenter, and MC was best known for his roles on local TV shows such as Backstage, Mamello, and Ring of Lies. He took to the international stage for roles in films such as Invictus, The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, and Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema.

Actor Spaces took to social media to announce his passing and tributes having been pouring in.

The sad part is that Mpho Sebeng and Sello Motloung played father and son on ‘Ring of Lies’ and now both of them passed away in the same year. ��#RIPSelloMotloung pic.twitter.com/ufWkvcNOdo — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) September 16, 2024

This is proving to be a very difficult year. A year filled with pain and loss. I suppose we also have to remind ourselves of the gift and true celebration of life. Sello…my brother, my friend… I will miss you. I can’t believe I’m saying these words but RIP ����️ pic.twitter.com/4duZM9bRIp — KatlegoDanke (@KatlegoDanke) September 16, 2024

The SABC is profoundly saddened by the passing of Ntate Sello Motloung.



His significant role in shaping the entertainment landscape will never be forgotten.



The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans.#RIPSelloMotloung pic.twitter.com/tdmclK5HCo — SABC (@SABCPortal) September 16, 2024

According to EWN, it is understood the former Isidingo star was recently taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for breathing problems.

It is not yet known what caused his death.

Other fans have remembered Motloung for his role in the PostBank TVC.

Motloung’s death comes after the passing of legendary actor Teboho Ndarana known as Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels and actress Connie Chiume in August.

With a career spanning various genres, Motloung will be celebrated for his versatility and ability to bring depth to his characters. He is regarded as a prominent figure in the South African entertainment industry, contributing significantly to its growth and representation both locally and internationally.