    Celebrated South African actor, Sello Motloung passes away at 53

    16 Sep 2024
    16 Sep 2024
    Sello Motloung, a South African actor known for his work in television, film, and theater, suddenly passed away in Johannesburg on Sunday, 15 September 2024.
    Source:
    Source: www.instagram.com

    The 53-year-old actor, presenter, and MC was best known for his roles on local TV shows such as Backstage, Mamello, and Ring of Lies. He took to the international stage for roles in films such as Invictus, The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, and Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema.

    Actor Spaces took to social media to announce his passing and tributes having been pouring in.

    According to EWN, it is understood the former Isidingo star was recently taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for breathing problems.

    It is not yet known what caused his death.

    Other fans have remembered Motloung for his role in the PostBank TVC.

    Motloung’s death comes after the passing of legendary actor Teboho Ndarana known as Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels and actress Connie Chiume in August.

    With a career spanning various genres, Motloung will be celebrated for his versatility and ability to bring depth to his characters. He is regarded as a prominent figure in the South African entertainment industry, contributing significantly to its growth and representation both locally and internationally.

    Let's do Biz